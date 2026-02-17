Double the Donation Proudly Shares: FoodRecovery.org Awarded $550,000 Grant to Combat Food Insecurity

With a new grant from the Grubhub Community Fund, FoodRecovery.org is set to recover millions of additional pounds of food this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Double the Donation, the industry leader in matching gift and workplace giving software, is proud to amplify the impactful work of our friends at FoodRecovery.org. As a dedicated supporter of organizations driving social and environmental change, Double the Donation is pleased to share the following announcement regarding FoodRecovery.org's recent milestone in the fight against food waste and hunger.

FoodRecovery.org Awarded $550,000 Grant from Grubhub Community Fund to Advance Food Recovery Programs and Initiatives Tackling Food Insecurity

NEW YORK, February 17, 2026 /3BL/ - FoodRecovery.org received a $550,000 grant from the Grubhub Community Fund to support food insecurity and waste prevention programs and initiatives, including palletized food recovery, prepared food recovery, and community support programs.

Food insecurity affects over 47 million people in the United States. In Chicago, 25% of individuals in the Greater Chicagoland Area face food insecurity (Greater Chicagoland Report 2025), while in New York City, 16.8% of individuals are food insecure (Feeding America 2023). Nationally, 114.6 million families across the United States faced food insecurity in 2023 (USDA). Despite this widespread need, there is perfectly edible food that is wasted and discarded daily that could be given to those most in need.

This grant allows for the expansion of food recovery efforts, including redirecting excess to local community organizations' food access programs. Additionally, it will help establish new relationships with food donors and recipient community organizations, expand logistics, and support ad-hoc community events and initiatives to support immediate needs.

This funding will helpFoodRecovery.org to recover an additional 35 million pounds of food within the next year through palletized and prepared food recovery. Thanks to the support from the Grubhub Community Fund, we will feed approximately 875,000 families with nutritious meals and groceries, reducing food expenses and providing resources to communities during critical times.

About FoodRecovery.org:

FoodRecovery.org is an online platform connecting organizations with surplus food to communities in need. Since 2015, the organization has recovered 180 million pounds of food, providing free food to those in need while diverting edible food from landfills.

About Grubhub:

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivering marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

How Double the Donation Supports FoodRecovery.org

To further their mission of ending food waste, FoodRecovery.org utilizes Double the Donation's market-leading tools to fuel matching gift fundraising efforts.

About Double the Donation:

Double the Donation is the leading provider of matching gift and workplace giving software to nonprofits and educational institutions. Its flagship product allows organizations to increase fundraising by identifying matching gift opportunities and automating the outreach process.

For more information, visit https://doublethedonation.com.

