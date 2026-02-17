TEMSA Achieves Record Revenue and All-Time-High Sales in Key European Markets

With revenue reaching USD 554 million, TEMSA advances steadily toward its USD 1 billion revenue target as it expands its European footprint.

ADANA, Türki?ye, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA delivered its strongest financial and operational performance to date in 2025, achieving record revenue while significantly expanding its footprint across Europe.

Despite a challenging environment for the global commercial vehicle industry, the company increased its revenue by 10% year-on-year in foreign currency terms, reaching USD 554 million - the highest level in its history. International sales also rose by 7%, exceeding USD 316 million.

Commenting on the results, TEMSA CEO Evren Güzel said: "In a year shaped by economic volatility and market pressure, our ability to outperform the market demonstrates the strength of our organization and the clarity of our long-term strategy. We have combined operational excellence with disciplined financial management, generating positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive year."

Record-Breaking Performance Across Europe

Europe remains at the core of TEMSA's growth strategy. In 2025, the company achieved its highest-ever annual sales volumes in several key markets including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and Greece.

TEMSA significantly expanded its presence in right-hand drive markets, increasing unit deliveries by 60% compared to the previous year. In the UK and Ireland, the company's vehicle parc reached 673 units, capturing approximately 15% market share in the coach segment.

The company also completed the largest single delivery to date of its LD SB E electric intercity coach with a 10-unit order in Portugal. In Lithuania, 15 MD9 Electricity vehicles were recently dispatched and are set to join the country's public transport network, further strengthening TEMSA's electric portfolio across the continent.

In addition to growth in established markets, TEMSA entered six new European countries in 2025: Finland, Norway, Poland, Croatia, Malta and Albania - reinforcing its expanding regional footprint.

One of the Industry's Broadest Zero-Emission Portfolios

With 11 zero-emission models across city, intercity and coach segments, TEMSA continues to position itself among the industry's most comprehensive electric mobility providers.

Backed by nearly two decades of R&D experience in electrification and an in-house battery pack assembly facility, the company designs and develops its own battery management systems and electronic control units. This vertical integration supports faster innovation cycles and tailored solutions for operators across different markets.

"Our ambition is to become the preferred mobility brand with a strong global footprint and a USD 1 billion revenue target," Güzel added. "We are building this vision on leadership in focus segments, differentiation in niche markets, ecosystem partnerships in city mobility, and becoming a center of excellence for electrification and future mobility solutions."

Electrification Beyond Buses

TEMSA views electrification as a broader transformation across the mobility ecosystem. Leveraging its battery technologies and engineering capabilities, the company is developing energy storage and electrification solutions for maritime and other mobility applications - extending its technological expertise beyond road transport.

Media contact:

Ebru Ersan

ebru.ersan@temsa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905189/TEMSA_CEO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temsa-achieves-record-revenue-and-all-time-high-sales-in-key-european-markets-302689579.html