At EuroShop, Toshiba showcases intelligent, scalable solutions that combine AI, computer vision, and energy-efficient design to transform the future of retail.

At EuroShop 2026, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will showcase how retailers across Europe are using scalable, sustainable innovation to address today's challenges and build what's next. Exhibiting in Hall 6, Booth C41 from the 22nd to 26th February, Toshiba will demonstrate technologies designed to evolve with retailers, empowering flexibility, resilience, and long-term growth, and prepare them for what's next.

At EuroShop, we're showing how Toshiba empowers retailers across all segments to transform with confidence by scaling intelligent solutions to deliver lasting impact.

"Retailers are under pressure to move faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver better experiences than ever before. At EuroShop, we're showing how Toshiba empowers retailers across all segments to transform with confidence by scaling intelligent, solutions to deliver lasting impact," said Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and SVP of Europe at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

Toshiba's portfolio empowers retailers across all segments to modernize at their own pace, using modular, scalable solutions that leverage AI and computer vision to drive smarter operations, faster experiences, and measurable outcomes. From dynamic hardware and flexible software to wall-to-wall services, Toshiba empowers retailers to scale innovation while also operating more efficiently. Featured technologies on display will include:

VisualStore: A unified platform that integrates all channels, services, and promotions to help retailers in every retail segment deliver personalized, seamless, and engaging customer experiences from grocery, convenience and fuel to fashion and food service.

Toshiba's ability to help retailers scale innovation is reflected in real-world deployments across Europe. In the UK, fashion and homeware value retailer Matalan is implementing Toshiba's VisualStore commerce platform to support faster, smoother, and more connected shopping across channels, demonstrating how AI- and CV-driven platforms can be expanded to enhance in-store experiences while supporting broader transformation goals.

Collaboration remains central to Toshiba's strategy. By working with world-class partners, Toshiba delivers an open, ecosystem-driven approach focused on measurable outcomes and retailers' best interests, ensuring solutions are adaptable, future-ready, and capable of evolving as market demands change. Toshiba's featured partners at EuroShop 2026 bring expertise in payments, retail media, RFID, printing, and hardware solutions, including: Adyen, Catch, CPI, Datalogic, Ergonomic Solutions, Market Pay, Nedap, and Worldline.

Toshiba experts will also be featured on stage at two thought leadership speaking opportunities during the show.

Safer SCO: Strengthening Self-Checkout Security and the Bottom Line

24 th , Feb. at 12:20 Blue Stage (Hall 6 103)

Speakers: Roar Brevik from Coop Norway with Rob MacIntyre and Raine Haapasaari, from Toshiba

24th, Feb. at 12:20 Blue Stage (Hall 6 103)
Speakers: Roar Brevik from Coop Norway with Rob MacIntyre and Raine Haapasaari, from Toshiba
AI in Retail: Are we doing it right?

25th Feb. at 14:40 Red Stage (Hall 6 161)

Speakers: Martin Ward from Toshiba

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions