Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company", "Euro Manganese" or "EMN") is pleased to provide an update on its Board of Directors, as the Company continues to advance the Chvaletice Manganese Project into its next phase of development.

Highlights

Appointment of James Connolly adds deep technical, project development and execution expertise to the Board

Strengthens Board capability as Euro Manganese advances the Chvaletice Manganese Project toward development and commercialization

Extensive experience across critical minerals, large-scale project studies, capital allocation and operational readiness

The Board is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Mr James Connolly as Non-Executive Director of Euro Manganese, whose extensive experience will provide valuable insights and guidance to the Company as it progresses toward production. Mr. Connolly will be appointed subject to obtaining an Australian Director Identification Number ("DIN").

Chairman, Mr Rick Anthon, commented:

"The appointment of James Connolly reflects a deliberate strengthening of the Board as Euro Manganese advances into the next phase of development. James brings technical and project execution experience that is directly relevant to the progress of the Chvaletice Project.

We are also pleased to retain the benefit of Dr David Dreisinger's deep technical expertise through his continued involvement as director, and then as a consultant after James is appointed, ensuring continuity and valuable project knowledge as we move forward."

Mr James Connolly to be appointed as Non-Executive Director

Mr Connolly is a highly regarded senior mining executive with over 25 years of technical and operational experience across mining operations, project development, capital allocation and technical leadership roles with major global mining companies.

Mr Connolly has held executive positions, including Chief Technical Officer at Allkem Ltd. (now Arcadium Lithium), Head of Projects and Capital Allocation at Vale Base Metals, and Vice President roles at Barrick Gold. His experience spans critical minerals, base metals and precious metals, with a strong focus on project studies, project execution, and operational readiness.

Mr Connolly has led and overseen the development, evaluation and execution of large-scale mining and processing projects across multiple jurisdictions and commodities. His experience in advancing complex projects from study through to execution and operation is directly aligned to Euro Manganese's focus on progressing the Chvaletice Project into its next phase of development.

The Board believes Mr Connolly's extensive technical leadership and project development experience will provide valuable insights and guidance as the Company continues to advance its strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Transition of Dr David Dreisinger to Consulting Role

As part of the Board's evolution, Dr David Dreisinger will be transitioning from his role as a Director when Mr. Connolley is appointed, and will continue to support Euro Manganese in a consulting capacity.

Dr Dreisinger will remain closely involved with the Company, providing technical leadership guidance as Euro Manganese advances the Chvaletice Project through its next phase of development, including metallurgical optimisation, processing and project-related activities.

Dr Dreisinger has played a pivotal role in the development of the Chvaletice Project, and the Board is pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his deep technical expertise, institutional knowledge and long-standing involvement as the Project moves forward.

Following completion of the DIN process, the Company will lodge the relevant ASX notices.

Authorised for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project aims to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

With its Demonstration Plant having produced on-spec products and optimisation work underway to enhance commercial plant efficiency, Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.



Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

