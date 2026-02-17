Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
17.02.2026 17:00 Uhr
Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in Renewable-Powered AI Data Centres by 2035

  • The diversified conglomerate to invest $100 billion by 2035 in renewable-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centre infrastructure.
  • The announcement is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion in related investments, creating a projected $250 billion AI ecosystem.
  • Expansion will scale AdaniConnex's data centre capacity from 2 gigawatts (GW) to 5 GW across multiple Indian campuses.

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Adani Group said on Monday it will invest $100 billion by 2035 to build renewable-energy-powered data centres designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads, marking one of the country's largest private commitments to digital infrastructure.

Adani Group Logo

The investment aims to establish a sovereign energy and computing backbone to support India's growing AI ecosystem. The group said the initiative could catalyse an additional $150 billion in investments across servers, sovereign cloud platforms, advanced electrical systems and related infrastructure, forming a projected $250 billion AI ecosystem.

The roadmap expands AdaniConnex's existing 2 gigawatts (GW) national data centre capacity to 5 GW. The platform is designed to integrate renewable generation, grid resilience and high-density AI computing infrastructure within a unified architecture.

The group is partnering with Alphabet's Google to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and is developing additional campuses in Noida in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). It is also collaborating with Microsoft on projects in Hyderabad and Pune in the southern and western Indian states of Telangana and Maharashtra, respectively. Discussions with other global technology firms are underway to establish further AI campuses.

Adani Group's Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani, said, "Nations that integrate energy and computing capacity would define the next phase of technological growth."

The renewable energy backbone will be anchored by Adani Green Energy's 30 GW Khavda project in Gujarat, of which more than 10 GW is operational. The group has separately committed an additional $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including large-scale battery energy storage systems.

The data centres will incorporate advanced liquid cooling, high-efficiency power design and dedicated capacity for Indian large language models and national data initiatives to support data sovereignty. A portion of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) capacity will be reserved for Indian AI start-ups, research institutions and deep-technology innovators.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905115/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adani-group-to-invest-100-billion-in-renewable-powered-ai-data-centres-by-2035-302689648.html

