Stratix Corp: Stratix Named to CRN's MSP 500 List For 2026

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Stratix, the industry leader in Managed Mobility Services (MMS), announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Stratix is helping enterprise organizations prepare for the next wave of innovation, where AI is becoming a true competitive differentiator. By delivering the secure device infrastructure, unified endpoint management, connectivity and lifecycle services required to support edge AI, Stratix ensures customers have the foundation to turn AI from hype into real business value. With deep expertise in managing complex mobile environments at scale, Stratix empowers frontline teams with the tools, performance and visibility needed to operate smarter and faster.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like-helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"We're proud of this recognition because it reflects the differentiated capabilities we've built at Stratix and the value we deliver to customers," said Louis Alterman, CEO and President of Stratix. "Our team succeeds by simplifying complex mobility and IT environments at scale, and the trust our customers place in us is the clearest measure that we're executing on that mission."

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com

