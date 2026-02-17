Pebble Beach Company and Gil Hanse Reveal Plans for The Links at Spanish Bay

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Pebble Beach Company and Hanse Golf Course Design ("HGCD") today released their plans to transform The Links at Spanish Bay, one of four championship courses at Pebble Beach Resorts. After the last round is played on March 17, 2026, the comprehensive redesign will elevate the course's quality of experience to rival its illustrious neighbors along Pebble Beach's famed 17-Mile Drive.

Under the guidance of Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and the HGCD team, who have taken inspiration from the Monterey Peninsula's other iconic courses, the 38-year-old Spanish Bay will be entirely reworked to take full advantage of its stunning coastal setting. The finished product will be more fun, playable, and strategic for all golfers, while also better suited to challenge today's elite player. Some of the key changes will include:

Relocating several green sites, including the current 14 th and 18 th holes, creating room for an entirely new par-three that will replace the current 13 th hole

Expanding putting greens by ~40% and completely resurfacing to provide smoother, more receptive targets and variety for hole locations

Replacing the rough in the green surrounds with low-cut turf to offer more recovery options

Widening fairways by ~30%, repositioning fairway bunkers, and adjusting contours to make the playing corridors more forgiving and strategic

Repositioning and redesigning tee complexes to open sight lines and options, reduce forced carries, and elicit excitement at each hole. In total, the forward tees will be ~500 yards shorter (4,705 total) and the championship tees ~375 yards longer (7,115 total) with the par changing from 72 to 71

Redesigning the cart path system to better blend into the landscape

The course's year-round conditioning and sustainability will be improved with new drainage and irrigation systems, 12% less irrigated turf, and three more acres of environmental habitat area.

"Working on a project like this is a golf course architect's dream," said Hanse, President and Lead Designer of HGCD. "The Spanish Bay site is one of the best we've seen for golf, one where all your senses are stimulated by the crashing Pacific surf, and we are excited by Pebble Beach Company's commitment to creating another extraordinary golf experience on the Monterey Peninsula. This opportunity truly brings out the golf fan in me as much as the designer."

Added David Stivers, CEO of the Pebble Beach Company, "We are highly confident in the HGCD team and their ability to transform Spanish Bay into a 'must play' course for any golfer visiting Pebble Beach. We have seen a brilliant vision emerge from the planning stages and look forward to watching it take shape over the coming year."

The new Spanish Bay will be a crown jewel in Pebble Beach Resorts' portfolio of world-renowned public courses, alongside Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, the Tiger Woods-designed 9-hole short-course, The Hay, and the historic Del Monte Golf Course. The new course will open to the public on April 17, 2027, just ahead of the 127th U.S. Open being played at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a seventh time. Bookings on the new course are currently available through Pebble Beach Resort Reservations.

Construction updates and documentary content will be shared throughout the process on Pebble Beach's website and social channels. For general information about Pebble Beach Resorts, visit www.pebblebeach.com or follow Pebble Beach on Facebook and Instagram.

Golf reservations can be made by visiting pebblebeach.com or calling 800-654-9300.

Images for editorial purposes and supporting documents may be downloaded here.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

About Hanse Golf Course Design

We are an intentionally small firm, dedicated to the proposition that?golf courses are?designed, restored and renovated in the field as opposed?to solely on the drawing?board. Formed in 1993 by founder Gil Hanse,?who was joined in 1995 by partner?Jim Wagner, Hanse Golf Course Design?has patiently nurtured its reputation and its?craft to arrive at a position?of designing and restoring some of the finest golf courses?in the world.

