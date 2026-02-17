Enable Technologies Inc.: Enable Technologies Selected as Finalist in CreditUnions.com 2026 Innovation Series - Lending Category

Finally together: Account Opening & Loan Origination

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Enable Technologies Inc. , a modern unified platform for account opening and loan origination, today announced it has been selected as a finalist in the lending category by Callahan & Associates / CreditUnions.com 2026 Innovation Series.

The Innovation Series recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are transforming the credit union industry through meaningful, measurable innovation. Enable was selected for its unified lending and account opening platform which embeds AI directly into onboarding workflows to improve speed, efficiency, and member experience.

"In today's environment, financial institutions are under pressure to grow lending portfolios while simultaneously improving operational efficiency and managing risk," said co-founder and president of Enable Technologies, Karthik Vaidyanathan. "Our platform was built to unify deposits and lending from day one with AI embedded at the core. We are honored to be recognized by the Innovation Series for our work in helping credit unions modernize lending in a way that is both intelligent and operationally sound."

Enable's lending innovation centers on three core principles:

Unified Architecture: A single platform that connects loan origination and deposit onboarding, eliminating data silos and reducing friction.

Powered by AI: Real-time AI guidance for applicants and bankers that improves completion rates and accelerates decision-making.

Operational Efficiency at Scale: Automated workflows, configurable rules, and centralized compliance controls that reduce manual intervention and streamline approvals.

This unified approach allows institutions to seamlessly transition a new lending member into a high-value deposit relationship, maximizing member lifetime value and cross-selling opportunities. As AI adoption accelerates across financial services with industry research from Cornerstone Advisors showing nearly 60% of credit unions are already deploying generative AI, institutions are increasingly seeking platforms that translate AI strategy into production-ready results. Enable's solution moves beyond experimentation, embedding intelligence directly into the lending journey to create measurable impact.

Enable will showcase its unified platform and AI-driven capabilities as part of the Innovation Series webinar set to take place on Thursday, March 12th. The presentation will focus on how institutions can reduce manual intervention, improve application completion rates, accelerate decision cycles, and strengthen risk controls by bringing lending and account opening together on a single platform. The discussion will underscore Enable's commitment to delivering measurable results and not just innovation in theory.

"This recognition reflects not just our technology but our commitment to execution," added co-founder and CEO, Ashwin Goyal. "We are proud to partner with industry leading credit unions who are prioritizing growth, experience, and risk management in equal measure."

