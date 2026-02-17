New indexes extend MarketVector's Top 500 U.S. equity framework and provide sector building blocks for investors and ETF issuers

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider specializing in thematic and digital asset benchmarks, has completed the launch of its U.S. large-cap sector index family, extending the MarketVector Top 500 US Profitable Companies Index into a full suite of 11 sector benchmarks.

The sector indexes are designed to serve as core building blocks for U.S. equity portfolios, offering transparent, float-adjusted market-capitalization representation for each sector. Together, they complete MarketVector's Top 500 US Profitable Companies Index framework and offer an alternative to traditional U.S. large-cap benchmarks and sector indexes

The complete sector family now includes:

MarketVector Top US Communications Companies Index

MarketVector Top US Consumer Discretionary Companies Index

MarketVector Top US Consumer Staples Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Energy Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Financials Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Health Care Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Industrials Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Materials Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Real Estate Companies Index (NEW)

MarketVector Top US Technology Companies Index

MarketVector Top US Utilities Companies Index (NEW)

"These indexes are intended to reflect how capital is actually distributed across the U.S. equity market," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "By allowing sector weights to be determined entirely by float-adjusted market capitalization without constraints the MarketVector benchmarks provide an objective view of sector leadership while giving investors efficient and liquid tools to manage concentration risk."

Sector exposure has taken on renewed importance as performance in leading U.S. large-cap benchmarks has become increasingly concentrated in technology-related sectors and several mega-cap companies. Entering 2026, valuation dispersion across sectors widened as growth expectations moderated for the most crowded segments of the market, while other sectors remained historically underrepresented.

"Periods of market rotation tend to expose how much unintended sector risk investors carry in their core allocations," said Josh Kaplan, Head of Research and Investment Strategy at MarketVector. "Our framework is designed to help investors identify, isolate, and actively manage those exposures as leadership broadens beyond a narrow group of stocks."

Unlike many sector benchmarks, MarketVector's U.S. sector indexes do not impose stock-level weight caps, allowing the largest companies within each sector to reflect their full economic significance as market leadership evolves.

To learn more about the MarketVector U.S. sector index family and licensing opportunities, visit: www.connect.marketvector.com/us-innovation-indexes

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 149 billion in assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217502368/en/

Contacts:

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Alex Stokes, Gregory, on behalf of MarketVector

201-519-1986

astokes@gregoryagency.com