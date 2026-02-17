Alex Samoylovich Featured on CRE Daily's No Cap Podcast Discussing Adaptive Reuse, Historic Redevelopment, and Executing Complex Development Deals

Alex Samoylovich joins CRE Daily's No Cap Podcast to discuss adaptive reuse, historic redevelopment, and real-world execution strategy.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Alex Samoylovich, Co-founder of CEDARst Companies, is featured on CRE Daily's No Cap Podcast in a new episode focused on adaptive reuse, historic redevelopment, and the execution discipline required to deliver projects many sponsors and operators avoid.

The episode centers on a practical premise: certain assets do not look investable until teams understand how the building actually functions - physically, operationally, and financially. Samoylovich outlines how CEDARst Companies was built by leaning into complexity and translating a problem-solving approach into repeatable underwriting processes, governance, and delivery controls.

Across the conversation, Samoylovich discusses how feasibility in complex projects is shaped by building systems, entitlement pathways, stakeholder alignment, and sequencing - not just pro forma assumptions. He also explains how capital stack design must match the real execution plan, with terms, partners, and timing coordinated to reduce ambiguity and allocate risk to the appropriate counterparties.

Episode Details

Podcast: No Cap by CRE Daily

Episode Title: Creating Opportunity Where Few People Go: Alex Samoylovich on Adaptive Reuse, Historic Tax Credits, and AI

Release Date: February 15, 2026

Co-Hosts: Jack Stone and Alex Gornik

Sponsor: Bracket, an AI platform focused on underwriting workflows

Link: Listen to the episode featuring Alex Samoylovich

What Listeners Will Learn

Why complexity can be a strategy: How overlooked buildings and constrained execution environments can create differentiated opportunities when discipline is sustained end to end.

Underwriting for reality: How teams assess building systems, approvals, stakeholders, and sequencing to determine where risk is real, where it is priced, and what breaks deals when markets tighten.

Capital stacks and structuring: How layered capital, partner alignment, and documentation standards influence viability and decision speed in nonstandard projects.

Execution risk and governance: What it takes to control scope, cost, schedule, and accountability through clear decision rights and governance-forward documentation.

Scaling into a platform: How repeatable decisioning, process discipline, and operating model clarity translate one-off complexity into institutional execution.

"Adaptive reuse and historic redevelopment are often described as niche strategies, but the underlying principle is broader," said Alex Samoylovich. "When disciplined underwriting is paired with clear execution controls, complexity becomes legible. Some opportunities only become clear once you understand how a building actually works - and when you build an operating model around that reality, you can execute in places where others hesitate."

Built By Leaning Into Complexity, Not Avoiding It

Alex Samoylovich's perspective on underwriting, structuring, and execution risk is informed by sustained operating experience across multiple market cycles and delivery environments. His work emphasizes the institutional fundamentals required to execute complex redevelopment and adaptive reuse: defensible underwriting, early stakeholder alignment, governance-forward documentation, and controls that support predictable delivery across scope, schedule, and budget.

In 2016, Samoylovich was selected for Crain's Chicago Business 40 Under 40, recognizing emerging leaders across the Chicago business community. The distinction aligns with a continuing professional focus on building repeatable operating systems, strengthening governance in execution-heavy contexts, and maintaining outcome-based decisioning.

His appearance on No Cap Podcast is consistent with that positioning. The episode offers a practical view of how complexity is evaluated, structured, and managed, translating field-level constraints into decision-relevant takeaways for developers, capital partners, and operators.

From Automation to Agents: The Next Operating Model for Multifamily

Samoylovich's operating focus also extends into how multifamily teams run day-to-day workflows. In his Executive Leadership Guide to Agentic AI in Multifamily, he argues the industry is moving beyond the Age of Automation into the Age of Agentic AI - systems that can observe, reason, and act toward defined objectives with human oversight. Learn more at https://alexsamoylovich.com/leadership-guide-agentic-ai-multifamily-operations/

The distinction is practical: automation follows scripts, while agentic AI can evaluate context and take action within guardrails. That shift matters for non-linear workflows such as leasing handoffs, resident communication, service coordination, and preventive maintenance. The guide emphasizes that value depends on infrastructure and governance - unified data flows, cross-system orchestration, explicit controls, and measurement tied to NOI drivers like absorption, retention, service responsiveness, and avoidable cost leakage.

About Alex Samoylovich

Alex Samoylovich is a real estate developer and entrepreneur focused on multifamily investment, development, and operating execution. He is a Co-founder of CEDARst Companies and has supported projects that require high discipline across underwriting, stakeholder alignment, and delivery controls. His work emphasizes repeatable decisioning, governance-forward documentation, and long-term value creation aligned to neighborhood fundamentals. Learn more by visiting alexsamoylovich.com.

About CEDARst Companies

CEDARst Companies is a national multifamily real estate developer and operator co-founded by Alex Samoylovich, Will Murphy, and Mark Heffron. The firm executes across development and operations with an emphasis on disciplined underwriting, risk management, and institutional process. CEDARst Companies pursues opportunities where thoughtful structuring, execution rigor, and stakeholder coordination can unlock durable outcomes.

About No Cap by CRE Daily

No Cap by CRE Daily is a commercial real estate podcast featuring conversations on market dynamics, deal execution, and the operating realities behind development and investment decisions. The show is hosted by Jack Stone and Alex Gornik and includes discussions with developers, operators, and industry leaders.

