Release summary: Molecular Instruments launches fully ambient-temperature HCR Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III, marking a new generation of clinical-grade RNA-ISH designed to reduce heat-driven variability, preserve patient samples, and enable scalable automation in routine pathology workflows.

Molecular Instruments (MI), inventor of the HCR technology, today announced the availability of fully ambient-temperature HCR Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III, introducing a new class of clinical-grade RNA-ISH engineered for consistency, tissue preservation, and scalable automation. Unlike conventional RNA-ISH workflows that depend on enzymatic digestion for permeabilization and elevated temperatures for specificity, HCR Pro operates entirely at ambient temperature throughout the protocol. This ambient-temperature, protease-free approach is designed to minimize heat-driven variability, help preserve fragile patient samples, and deliver high signal-to-background performance in routine FFPE tissue. This launch expands clinical access to high-performance RNA-ISH on one of the most widely adopted autostaining platforms in pathology.

With this launch, clinical and translational laboratories can integrate HCR Pro into existing BOND-III workflows while maintaining the assay's defining performance characteristics, including high signal-to-background, a fully protease-free chemistry, and ambient-temperature operation. By eliminating heat- and digestion-driven sources of tissue disruption, HCR Pro helps preserve tissue morphology and antigen integrity, supporting streamlined RNA and protein co-detection alongside routine immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence assays in real-world patient specimens.

HCR Pro RNA-ISH is designed for clinical and translational applications where signal-to-background and interpretability are critical, enabling confident visualization of low-abundance targets and consistent results in complex tissues. By prioritizing tissue preservation through protease-free, ambient-temperature chemistry, HCR Pro can also help reduce repeat testing an essential consideration when patient material is limited and turnaround time matters.

Clinical-grade RNA-ISH, optimized for automation on the BOND-III

Fully ambient-temperature workflow: Runs entirely at ambient temperature to reduce heat-driven risks such as evaporation gradients and thermal nonuniformity, improving staining consistency across slides and runs in patient tissue.

Seamless integration into existing workflows: Deploy HCR Pro RNA-ISH on the BOND-III without software updates, enabling straightforward adoption and streamlined RNA and protein co-detection alongside routine IHC and IF assays.

Designed to scale in clinical labs: Accelerate implementation with guided onboarding, including a complimentary Starter Kit and on-site protocol programming support from Molecular Instruments, helping teams expand RNA-ISH capacity with confidence.

Availability

HCR Pro RNA-ISH for use on the BOND-III autostaining platform is available to order through MI's webstore. Laboratories interested in learning more or requesting an on-site setup visit can contact info@molecularinstruments.com or their Molecular Instruments representative.

About MI

Molecular Instruments (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

