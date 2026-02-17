ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the expansion of its ProActive Recyclable RP-2000 High Barrier Series. This curbside recyclable, fiber-based packaging platform is designed to help brands transition away from traditional non-recyclable high-barrier multilayer structures, such as paper/foil, paper/metalized polyethylene terephthalate (METPET), and certain film laminations. The RP-2000 platform provides strong barriers to oxygen and moisture, making it well-suited for sensitive dry food products such as oatmeal, granola, cereal, spices, snacks, dried fruits, and nuts.

ProAmpac's RP-2000MHB Series

"Supporting the growing Fiberization of Packaging movement, and as adoption of fiber-based structures accelerates, it is critical that ProAmpac continues to expand the functional performance envelope of paper-based materials. These technologies enable brands to transition to curbside recyclable packaging while maintaining required barrier properties, package integrity, and filling-line efficiency," said Hesam Tabatabaei, chief technology officer at ProAmpac.

Designed for flexibility across common package styles, the RP-2000 High Barrier Series is available in different pouch formats and rollstock, maintaining strong performance throughout the package's life. Its durable construction offers excellent flex-crack resistance and maintains its barrier properties during handling and folding. It also offers high-quality printing capabilities, enabling brands to create distinctive designs on natural kraft, bleached, or clay-coated paper.

"RP-2000 High Barrier platform was created to give brands a drop-in curbside recyclable solution with minimum adjustment on filling lines and has successfully trialed on a super high-speed HFFS line running up to 900 packs per minute," says Adam Edinger, global innovation engineer for ProAmpac. "It delivers dependable performance in a fiber-based format that aligns with today's expectations."

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

