Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc ("Cambridge Cognition") (AIM: COG), the neuroscience technology company specialising in digital cognitive assessments, and Ivory, a venture-backed brain health company headquartered in India, announce an agreement for the commercialisation of CANTAB Pathway across the healthcare and consumer health markets in India.

Highlights

Ivory will deploy CANTAB Pathway across both professional healthcare and consumer health segments in India

Of India's population of approximately 1.47 billion, estimates indicate that 138 million people are aged over 60, and as many as 34 million may be living with mild or major cognitive impairment

India's middle and affluent class, estimated to be 90-190 million people, is believed to have an increasing interest in longevity, healthspan, and access to high-quality healthcare

This partnership represents an important strategic step in Cambridge Cognition's expansion into high-growth international healthcare and consumer markets, leveraging Ivory's rapidly scaling brain health platform and distribution network.

India represents a significant growth opportunity with a population of approximately 1.47 billion. Recent research estimated that among India's 138 million people aged over 60, as many as 34 million may be living with mild or major cognitive impairment (Gross et al., PLOS One, LASI-DAD study

Rob Baker, Chief Executive Officer Cambridge Cognition, said,"India represents a major opportunity, with a significant unmet need for earlier identification of cognitive impairment. As health-conscious, tech-enabled populations grow, demand for proactive brain health tools is increasing rapidly.

We believe the Ivory team shares our passion and energy to make a difference and has made impressive progress across both consumer and professional healthcare markets. We are excited to partner with them to expand access to CANTAB Pathway in India

Ivory recently published India's first-of-its-kind Brain Health Report, providing new insights into the country's cognitive wellbeing landscape. Multiple studies suggest that up to 90% of cognitive impairment remains underdiagnosed, highlighting a substantial unmet need for scalable early screening solutions.

With no definitive cure for neurodegenerative conditions like dementia, prevention and early identification are increasingly critical. Ivory's mission is to shift the focus from late-stage diagnosis to proactive brain health management through neuroscience-based digital assessments, enabling individuals to take action before symptoms escalate.

Issac John, Chief Executive Officer Ivory, said, "Our founding scientists have known and used CANTAB for many years. We appreciate the strong scientific pedigree of the assessments based on thousands of clinical peer-reviewed papers. The Cambridge Cognition team have built CANTAB Pathway to be exactly the product we need to add to our offering to enable us to pursue our mission of shifting the focus from late-stage diagnosis to proactive brain health solutions."

India has an expanding middle and affluent class, with an estimated 90-190 million people for whom longevity, healthspan, and access to high-quality healthcare are growing priorities. In parallel, younger urban populations are increasingly tech-enabled and motivated to manage their health through monitoring and lifestyle choices.

Dr. Sumiti Saharan, Chief Scientific Officer, Ivory, said "Early cognitive screening is one of the most powerful ways to change trajectories in neurodegenerative conditions, where intervention often begins only after cognitive decline has already advanced. In India, under diagnosis of cognitive impairment remains a significant gap. Scalable, validated digital tools such as CANTAB Pathway offer an opportunity to standardise assessment, enable earlier identification and empower clinicians to intervene at a stage when it can make the greatest difference.

This strategic partnership between Cambridge Cognition and Ivory offers high accuracy, low burden of administration and real-time results that are essential to improving early identification of cognitive impairment and supporting brain health at scale.

Under this agreement, Ivory intends to deploy CANTAB Pathway at scale across both professional healthcare and consumer health segments in India, leveraging its established and growing clinical network, consumer-facing platform, and partnerships across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic and health-tech ecosystems to expand access to early cognitive screening. These flagship assessments are currently available in English and multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada, with further language expansion planned.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT CAMBRIDGE COGNITION AND CANTAB PATHWAY

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company whose digital cognitive assessments support scientific discovery, accelerate drug development and improve patient care.

The Company has developed a suite of touchscreen and voice-based cognitive assessments delivered under the CANTAB and Winterlight brands. These assessments are designed to:

require minimal specialist administration

deliver objective results in real time or shortly after completion

reduce administrator bias

support longitudinal monitoring of cognitive function

Assessment results can be presented in formats appropriate for both consumers in home-use settings and healthcare professionals in clinical or research environments.

Most of Cambridge Cognition's assessments are available in multiple languages. Relevant to the Ivory agreement, tasks are currently available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada, with further language expansion under consideration.

CANTAB Pathway is Cambridge Cognition's latest scalable cognitive assessment solution, structured as an escalating series of tasks for use in consumer and healthcare settings:

CANTAB One a brief assessment of overall cognitive function

a brief assessment of overall cognitive function CANTAB Insight a three-task battery providing deeper insight across five cognitive sub-domains

a three-task battery providing deeper insight across five cognitive sub-domains CANTAB Plus specialist disease-specific modules for use by appropriately qualified healthcare professionals, covering eight indications including Parkinson's disease, ADHD, multiple sclerosis, Huntington's disease, schizophrenia, depression, and Alzheimer's disease and related dementias

For further information, visit: www.cambridgecognition.com

ABOUT IVORY

Nostalgic Dust Private Limited, trading as Ivory, is a pioneering brain health startup dedicated to early detection and proactive cognitive care. By combining neuroscience, neuropsychology, and data-driven interventions, Ivory empowers individuals to maintain and enhance their cognitive well-being. The company offers an FDA-registered cognitive assessment and personalized brain training programs through its app, helping users track, train, and optimize their brain health. Ivory is backed by a Clinical team that comes with 80+ years of experience across multi-disciplinary domains spanning Neuroscience, Medicine and Neuropsychology.

Founded in October 2022 by Issac John and Rahul Krishnan, Ivory is backed by leading investors, including Capital A, TDV Partners, and prominent angel investors. Ivory has also gained national visibility following its appearance on Shark Tank India (Season 4) and is a multi-award-winning company, including most recently being a winner at the Meet the Drapers Awards. With a mission to bridge the gap between early detection and long-term brain health, Ivory is shaping the future of preventive healthcare one mind at a time.

Website link: https://www.liveivory.com/

