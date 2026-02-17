EQS-News: Belvilla by OYO / Key word(s): Market Launch

Belvilla launches his first hotel in Belgium



17.02.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Belgium, February 16, 2026 - Belvilla by OYO, one of Europe's leading vacation rental companies, has announced its entry into the European hotel market with the launch of its first hotel in Belgium: Belvilla Au Coeur d'Alle, located in the picturesque village of Alle. The move marks a key milestone in the company's expansion into the premium and mid-premium hotel segments across Europe.

The newly opened 16-room property, located at 15 Place Georges Mongin, 5550 Alle, offers convenient access to Belgium's scenic landscapes, outdoor adventure destinations, and cultural attractions. The hotel combines local charm with Belvilla's global hospitality standards.

Belvilla's European hotel operations will function under long-term management contracts to ensure consistent quality, operational reliability, and enhanced guest experience. The company plans to expand its hotel footprint across key markets including Germany, Belgium, and Denmark. While Belvilla and DanCenter will focus on the mid-premium segment, premium hotels will operate under the SUNDAY brand.

Commenting on the launch, Johan Vandenbogaerde, Owner of Belvilla Au Coeur d'Alle, said: "Partnering with a global hospitality company allows us to combine local character with international expertise. We are proud to be the first hotel in Belgium under Belvilla's expanding European portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests with a refreshed hospitality experience."

Anuj Ganotra, Country Head - Belgium, Belvilla, added: "Belgium is a strategic market for Belvilla. Expanding into hotels is a natural progression of our growth in Europe. With this launch, we aim to offer guests a seamless blend of local warmth and global hospitality standards, marking the beginning of a strong hotel portfolio across the region."

Belvilla currently manages more than 60,000 holiday homes across Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, and Spain, leveraging advanced technology and AI-driven pricing tools to optimize performance across multiple distribution channels.

For more information, visit www.Belvilla.com

