Lagord, February 17, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR climbs to 145th Place in the 2026 Champions of Growth Ranking

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces its significant progress in the 2026 Champions of Growth ranking, published by Les Échos and the Statista institute.

For its second consecutive appearance in this national list of the 400 fastest-growing French companies, the company confirms the strength of its trajectory, reaching 145th place in the ranking.

Sustained and Structural Growth

Between 2021 and 2024, MACOMPTA.FR achieved an average annual revenue growth of 29.7%. This performance reflects the growing adoption of its online management solutions by entrepreneurs, associations, and accounting professionals, in a context of accelerated digitization of administrative and accounting obligations.

A French pioneer in cloud-based management solutions since 2007, MACOMPTA.FR relies on a clear positioning: making management accessible to all through high-performance, user-friendly software offered at prices suited to small businesses.

Today, the company provides a complete suite covering accounting, tax returns, invoicing, payroll, and expense reports-tools recognized for their simplicity and efficiency.

Growth Driven by Teams and User Trust

"This growth reflects the dedication of our teams and the renewed trust of our 100,000 users who support us every day. We are particularly proud to once again be recognized among the Champions of Growth and to have significantly improved our position this year," said Sylvain HEURTIER, founder and CEO of MACOMPTA.FR.

The company now has 52 employees, all working to support the platform's growth and the development of new features dedicated to small businesses and associations.

See the full ranking: https://media.lesechos.fr/infographie/champions-croissance-2026-400/

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information: investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

