Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Dow Jones News
17.02.2026 18:45 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Feb-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         27,636 
 
Highest price paid per share:            156.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             150.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    151.7264p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,951,339 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      151.7264p                        27,636

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
484             156.20          08:27:09         00377721260TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              155.20          08:30:11         00377722065TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             155.20          08:30:11         00377722066TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             153.80          08:32:59         00377722758TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             153.80          08:32:59         00377722759TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              153.80          08:32:59         00377722760TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             153.40          08:33:01         00377722770TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             153.20          08:33:03         00377722778TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              153.20          09:04:30         00377732127TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             153.20          09:04:30         00377732128TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             153.00          09:05:56         00377732515TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             152.80          09:05:57         00377732535TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             152.00          09:48:43         00377747714TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             151.80          09:48:43         00377747715TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             151.00          10:10:33         00377751936TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             151.00          10:18:04         00377752293TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             151.00          10:18:04         00377752294TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              151.20          10:18:04         00377752295TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              151.20          10:18:04         00377752296TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             151.00          10:18:10         00377752300TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             151.00          10:18:10         00377752301TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             151.00          10:33:36         00377752867TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             150.40          10:33:36         00377752868TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             150.60          10:33:36         00377752869TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             150.80          10:43:23         00377753588TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             150.40          10:49:50         00377753784TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              150.60          11:19:44         00377754808TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             150.80          11:41:49         00377756182TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             150.80          11:41:49         00377756183TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             150.80          11:41:49         00377756184TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             151.80          12:08:00         00377757463TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              151.80          12:08:00         00377757464TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              151.80          12:08:00         00377757465TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              151.80          12:08:00         00377757466TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              151.80          12:08:00         00377757467TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             151.80          12:08:35         00377757478TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             151.80          12:08:35         00377757479TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             151.60          12:08:36         00377757480TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             151.40          12:18:32         00377757765TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             151.40          12:18:32         00377757766TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              151.40          12:18:35         00377757774TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             151.20          13:01:25         00377759127TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             150.80          13:01:57         00377759161TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             151.20          13:03:06         00377759195TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             150.80          13:03:06         00377759196TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             150.60          13:15:21         00377759541TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             151.00          13:15:21         00377759542TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             151.00          13:15:21         00377759543TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             150.60          13:15:24         00377759545TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             150.80          13:16:00         00377759558TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             150.40          13:17:54         00377759604TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             150.40          13:19:44         00377759662TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             150.40          13:19:51         00377759669TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             150.40          13:19:51         00377759670TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             150.40          13:20:00         00377759679TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             150.60          13:20:22         00377759692TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             150.60          13:20:22         00377759693TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.80          13:40:51         00377760373TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             151.60          13:46:25         00377760641TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             151.40          13:46:25         00377760642TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             152.00          13:50:37         00377760973TRLO1     XLON 
 
1068             152.00          13:50:37         00377760974TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             152.00          13:50:37         00377760975TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             152.00          14:25:28         00377763521TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             152.20          14:25:28         00377763522TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             152.20          14:26:30         00377763627TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             152.20          14:26:30         00377763628TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             152.20          14:50:44         00377765663TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             152.00          14:51:01         00377765686TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2026 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.