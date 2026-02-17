Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2026
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Credence Research Inc.: Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach USD 40,161 Million by 2032 Amid Surge in OTT, Cloud, and Edge Computing Adoption - Credence Research

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2024 - 2032" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

Credence Research Logo

The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is anticipeted to grow from USD 12,250 million in 2024 to USD 40,161 million by 2032, registering a strong CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The market's rapid expansion reflects rising global demand for high-performance digital content delivery, low-latency applications, and secure distributed infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

  • Rising demand for high-quality video streaming, rapid expansion of OTT platforms, and increasing consumption of 4K, 8K, and immersive media are major growth drivers increasing bandwidth and performance requirements.
  • The expansion of online gaming, e-commerce, and cloud-based services is intensifying the need for low-latency, high-availability content delivery infrastructure across global markets.
  • Integration of AI, machine learning, and edge computing is transforming CDN architecture, enabling real-time traffic optimization, enhanced performance, and improved security at distributed edge nodes.
  • North America leads the market due to advanced infrastructure and strong cloud adoption, while Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region driven by mobile connectivity, rising internet penetration, and digital platform expansion.

Scope & Segmentation - Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market, covering revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2032. It evaluates market drivers, trends, challenges, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics. The study analyzes infrastructure evolution, edge computing integration, AI-driven traffic optimization, and multi-CDN strategies shaping digital content delivery.

The report examines performance acceleration, cybersecurity integration, cloud adoption, and demand across OTT streaming, gaming, and enterprise applications. It also assesses infrastructure expansion across emerging markets where mobile connectivity and internet penetration continue rising.

The CDN market is segmented based on type, solution, application, and geography.

  • By Type, the market includes Standard Content Delivery Network and Video Content Delivery Network.
  • By Solution, the market covers Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization, and Cloud Security.
  • By Application, the market includes OTT Streaming, Network Optimization, Website & API Management, and Analytics & Performance Monitoring.
  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with detailed country-level coverage for major markets including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Why This Report Matters

  • This report provides a detailed view of one of the fastest-growing segments of digital infrastructure. With the CDN market projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% through 2032, understanding performance, security, and edge delivery trends is critical for strategic planning.
  • It helps decision-makers evaluate how OTT growth, cloud adoption, online gaming, and e-commerce expansion are reshaping content delivery requirements. The study also highlights how AI integration, edge computing, and multi-CDN strategies are redefining competitive positioning.
  • The report offers regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, helping businesses assess expansion opportunities in emerging markets with rising mobile connectivity.
  • For CXOs, investors, and technology leaders, this report delivers actionable intelligence to guide infrastructure investments, partnership strategies, and long-term digital performance optimization.

Market Overview:

  • Industry Landscape and Value Chain Assessment
  • Supply-Side Evaluation
  • Demand-Side Evaluation
  • Stakeholder Mapping
  • Porter's Five Forces Review
  • PESTLE Environment Assessment
  • Market Forecast and Future Direction
  • Short-Term Forecast (0-2 Years)
  • Mid-Term Forecast (3-5 Years)
  • Long-Term Forecast (5-10 Years)
  • Market Entry and Expansion Strategy

Market Insights:

  • Customer and End-User Analysis
  • Customer Experience Comparison
  • Growth Opportunity Assessment
  • Channel and Distribution Review
  • Pricing Movement Analysis
  • Regulatory and Compliance Review
  • Sustainability and ESG Assessment
  • Risk and Disruption Analysis
  • Investment Return and Cost Evaluation

Key Attributes

Attribute

Details

Market Size 2024

USD 12,250 Million

Market Size 2032

USD 40,161 Million

CAGR (2025-2032)

16 %

Forecast Period

2025-2032

Base Year

2024

Historical Period

2020-2023

Segmentation Covered

Type, Solution, Application, Geography

Key Regions

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Major Players

Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Fastly, Google LLC, Tata

Communications, CDNetworks, Edgio (Limelight Networks), Imperva (Thales Group),

Medianova

Segmentation

Based on Type

  • Standard Content Delivery Network Market
  • Video Content Delivery Network Market

Based on solution

  • Media Delivery
  • Web Performance Optimization
  • Cloud Security

Based on Application

  • OTT Streaming
  • Network Optimization
  • Website & API Management
  • Analytics & Performance Monitoring

Based on the Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • South-east Asia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Reflects Digital Infrastructure Maturity

North America holds the largest share of the CDN market, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market in 2024. High internet penetration, advanced cloud infrastructure, and the presence of major CDN providers contribute to regional dominance. The United States remains the primary revenue contributor, supported by strong OTT adoption and enterprise cloud spending.

Europe follows with roughly 25% market share, driven by mature digital ecosystems and strong regulatory frameworks such as GDPR. Markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France demonstrate high demand for secure and high-performance content delivery.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, representing approximately 20% of the market in 2024. Rapid internet penetration, mobile-first consumer behavior, and expanding digital platforms in China, India, and Japan drive strong CDN adoption. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa each account for approximately 10% of global share, supported by rising digital transformation initiatives and infrastructure investments.

Market Challenges Include Infrastructure Costs and Margin Pressure

Despite strong growth prospects, CDN providers face challenges related to infrastructure expansion and operational complexity. Building and maintaining global edge networks require significant capital investment. Smaller providers may struggle to compete with hyperscale operators possessing extensive infrastructure assets.

Intensifying competition also places pressure on pricing structures. Telecom operators, cloud service providers, and technology platforms are entering the CDN space, increasing competitive intensity. At the same time, evolving cybersecurity threats require continuous innovation and investment in advanced security capabilities.

Future Outlook

The Content Delivery Network Market is poised for sustained high growth through 2032. Expanding digital content consumption, the growth of cloud-native applications, and increasing demand for real-time connectivity will continue driving adoption.

Edge computing integration, AI-enabled traffic optimization, and enhanced cybersecurity features will define the next phase of innovation. Emerging markets will play a crucial role as internet penetration expands and mobile-first digital services grow rapidly.

As enterprises prioritize performance, scalability, and resilience, CDN infrastructure will remain central to the global digital economy, supporting the next generation of streaming, gaming, cloud, and interactive applications.

Competitive Landscape

  • Fastly, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Google LLC. (U.S.)
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Limelight Networks Inc. (Edgio) (U.S.)
  • Tata Communications (India)
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Imperva (Thales Group) (U.S.)
  • CDNetworks Co. Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Medianova, LLC (U.S.)
  • Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

Recent Industry Developments

  • In September 2024, Cloudflare enhanced Workers AI with upgraded GPUs. The update improved inference speed, enabled larger model support, and added deeper analytics and observability tools across its global network.
  • In November 2024, Akamai Technologies expanded Guardicore Segmentation to AWS environments. The upgrade also introduced agentless support for select PaaS resources on both Azure and AWS platforms.
  • In January 2025, Edgio ceased operations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024. The shutdown marked the end of its content delivery and edge services business.
  • In April 2025, Cloudflare acquired Outerbase. The acquisition strengthened database capabilities within Cloudflare Workers, supporting AI-driven and database-backed application development.
  • In May 2025, Fastly, Inc. launched Fastly Client-Side Protection for general availability. The solution enables real-time detection of unauthorized client-side script changes and supports PCI-DSS compliance needs.

Browse the report and understand how it can benefit you - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/content-delivery-network-cdn-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a viable intelligence and market research platform that provides quantitative B2B research to more than 2000 clients worldwide and is built on the Give principle. The company is a market research and consulting firm serving governments, non-legislative associations, non-profit organizations, and various organizations worldwide. We help our clients improve their execution in a lasting way and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Us

Credence Research Inc.,
Tower C-1105, S 25, Akash Tower,
Vishal Nahar, Pimple Nilakh,
Haveli,
Pune - 411027, India
Europe-+44 7453 598 606
North America - +1 304 308 1216
Australia - +61 4192 46279
Asia Pacific - +81 5050 50 9250
+64 22 017 0275
India - +91 6232 49 3207
sales@credenceresearch.com
www.credenceresearch.com

