Sadie AI and Payfacto Announce Voice AI Integration for Hospitality POS Systems

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Sadie AI, a provider of AI-powered solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Payfacto to integrate Sadie AI's voice ordering technology directly into Payfacto's portfolio of restaurant point-of-sale systems. The integration will support Maître'D Classic, Veloce, and Virtuo, enabling restaurants to automate phone-in pickup orders, reduce ordering errors, and ensure no customer call goes unanswered.

Phone orders remain a critical revenue channel for restaurants, but they often place significant strain on staff during peak service periods. Missed calls, long hold times, and manual order entry can lead to lost revenue and frustrated guests. Sadie AI's voice solution addresses these challenges by automatically answering incoming calls, capturing pickup orders with confirmation, and routing them directly into the POS system. This allows restaurant teams to stay focused on in-venue service while maintaining fast, accurate, and reliable phone ordering.

"Phone orders are still essential for restaurants, but they are also one of the hardest channels to manage during busy service periods," said Stuart Lachovsky, VP of Partnerships at Sadie AI. "By integrating Sadie's voice AI directly with Payfacto's POS systems, including Maître'D Classic, Veloce, and Virtuo, we are helping operators reduce errors, protect revenue, and ensure they never miss a call."

The integration delivers immediate operational benefits for hospitality operators, including guaranteed call handling during peak hours, improved order accuracy, and seamless POS workflows without the need for additional hardware or disruptive process changes.

"At Payfacto, we focus on delivering technology that solves real operational challenges for hospitality operators," said Steven Raymond, Vice President, Sales PAY/POS North America. "Partnering with Sadie AI allows us to enhance our POS offerings with intelligent voice automation that improves efficiency while delivering a better ordering experience for both staff and customers."

Sadie AI's voice solution will be available across Payfacto's hospitality POS lineup, reinforcing both companies' shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and restaurant success.

Virtuo POS Integration showcase at RC Show Canada

The Virtuo POS integration will be showcased live at the RC Show Canada in Toronto from March 8-10, 2026. In collaboration with Maître'D, Sadie AI will feature a live Kitchen Display Unit (KDU) setup, demonstrating how voice-placed orders flow seamlessly from the front of the house to the back of the house in real time. Attendees can experience the solution firsthand and see how Sadie AI's voice technology operates natively within the POS environment to streamline phone ordering and improve operational efficiency. Visit Sadie AI at Booth 5031 to see this revolutionary tool in action and watch Sadie work across both front-of-house and back-of-house operations.

For more information about the Sadie AI and Payfacto partnership, or to learn more about the Virtuo integration at RC Show Canada, visit Booth 5031.

About Sadie AI

Sadie AI is the AI-powered voice platform built for hospitality. Acting as a virtual host, Sadie answers calls, captures orders and leads, manages guest inquiries, and supports bookings in real time, 24/7. By automating the phone channel, Sadie helps restaurants increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and free up staff to focus on delivering exceptional in-person experiences.

Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie AI is redefining how hospitality teams connect with guests through intelligent, effortless, and revenue-generating voice interactions. Learn more at https://www.heysadie.ai.

About Payfacto

Headquartered in Montreal, with operations in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, PayFacto is a leader in restaurant POS software and payment solutions. Its offerings include the Maitre'D and Veloce software brands and VelPAY, an integrated payment and POS solution. PayFacto is recognized for its expertise, agility, and commitment to enabling merchants to optimize their operations. With proprietary payment gateway and POS technologies, PayFacto supports a vast network of distributors and resellers to deliver innovative, locally-supported solutions. For more information, visit payfacto.com.

