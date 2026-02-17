Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - She Sells With Brooke, the remote sales education platform founded by Brooke Triplett, has announced plans to award a $10,000 scholarship contingent upon the platform reaching 2,000 active members.





The announcement was shared across the company's social media channels, where the organization confirmed that more than 2,000 women have joined the She Sells community. The scholarship is positioned as a milestone-based initiative tied to community growth rather than external sponsorship or advertising activity.

She Sells With Brooke provides digital training and live educational programming focused on remote sales skills, relationship-based communication, and flexible work models. According to information shared by the organization, the platform offers daily and recorded trainings, live sessions, and community-based learning for individuals pursuing sales roles in remote or online environments.

The $10,000 scholarship is intended to support access to training within the She Sells ecosystem. The organization has indicated the scholarship will be launched across its social media channels on Wednesday the 18th and will be offered as a full certification with She Sells With Brooke. As outlined in program communications shared by the organization, entry steps include following She Sells With Brooke on social media, completing a Google Form to submit contact details, and posting a story explaining why the applicant should be selected. The organization also framed the scholarship's intended benefit as supporting participants seeking greater flexibility and location independence, including the ability to build a self-directed schedule and work from a range of locations.

About Brooke Triplett

Brooke Triplett is an Australian sales professional and educator with a background in primary education and performance-based online sales. She holds a Bachelor of Education in Primary Education from Curtin University and transitioned from teaching and youth programs into remote, commission-based sales roles within the online coaching and services sector. She is the founder of She Sells With Brooke, where she focuses on helping women develop practical, repeatable sales skills for remote, performance-driven roles as an alternative to content creation and multi-level marketing models.



About She Sells With Brooke



She Sells With Brooke is a digital education platform that provides training resources for women pursuing remote sales roles. The platform offers structured online programs centered on communication-based sales frameworks and professional skill development.

