Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Spotlights the Thrill of Motorsports to Inspire Girls to Pursue STEM Careers

TCS Ignite My Future and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Up to Drive Interest in STEM

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, recently hosted a STEM learning event for middle school students from HIVE Preparatory School at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the recent Miami E-Prix. Designed to encourage girls to become interested in STEM careers, the TCS CSR initiative continued the momentum of TCS events last year at the Homestead-Miami Speedway with students from Girls, Inc. and Hive Preparatory School.

Prior to arriving at the track, students watched behind-the-scenes Ignite My Future videos to prepare for their immersive experience. During the event, they toured the Jaguar TCS Racing garage, interacted with members of the team, watched rookie free practice, and learned how Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) principles come to life in motorsports.

Throughout the day, students also witnessed the technical expertise required in racing and manufacturing, observing the know-how of racing team members and the teamwork that drives success on and off the track. Their experiences sparked curiosity and excitement, with students expressing admiration for the professionals they met and the STEM concepts they learned about.

"Seeing STEM up close at the track shows girls what STEM careers actually look like. These are real people solving problems together, using skills they can picture themselves learning, too," said Kelli Recher, TCS Ignite My Future Global Innovation Lead. "The impressions on the students-from meeting engineers and asking questions to seeing the excitement and joy of people working in STEM-is absolutely invaluable."

To learn how to inspire students to become interested in STEM, visit the Ignite My Future resources available on the Jaguar TCS Racing Partnership page.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.?For more information, visit www.tcs.com

