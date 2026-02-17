Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - GRVTY, a defense technology company established in 2025, today announced it will invest $8 million to expand the firm's presence with a new headquarters in Tysons, Virginia. The company will build out more than 22,000 square feet of office space at 8270 Greensboro Drive in Tysons.





"GRVTY is pleased to invest in Fairfax County with the opening of our new headquarters in Tysons," said Katie Selbe, GRVTY's chief executive officer. "This facility will serve as the company's hub to drive operational excellence, engage with customers, and advance the development of critical technologies in cyber, space, and spectrum."

Through this expansion, GRVTY plans to hire 200 highly skilled engineers, technologists, scientists, and corporate staff. The company currently employs nearly 1,000 individuals.

"I want to thank GRVTY for choosing to invest in Fairfax County and welcome you to your new headquarters in Tysons," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Fairfax County has built a strategically aligned environment for companies operating at the intersection of national security and advanced technology. Our proximity to decision makers, world-class research institutions, and a deep, cleared talent base - combined with resilient digital and physical infrastructure - make our community a natural home for mission-driven technology companies like GRVTY."

GRVTY supports customers in the defense, intelligence, homeland security community, with focus on areas including cyber, space, and spectrum.

"It has been an honor to support GRVTY as you work toward accelerated growth and impact," said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins. "The arrival of a new national security technology firm headquarters in Fairfax County strengthens the broader innovation ecosystem across Northern Virginia. It reinforces the region's role as a center for advanced capabilities, supports high-value job creation, and deepens the collaboration between industry, government, and research institutions which is essential to maintaining U.S. technological leadership."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund (COF) to assist Fairfax County with the project. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

"Congratulations to GRVTY on its rapid scaling - an incredible testament to the Commonwealth's world-class talent and proximity to innovators, customers, and decision-makers," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "This project will create 200 new jobs and further strengthen Northern Virginia's leadership at the intersection of national security and advanced technology. I look forward to GRVTY's continued success here in Virginia."

