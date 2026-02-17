Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant Adds Lockheed Martin as Strategic Investor to Oversubscribed Funding Round

Investment underscores growing confidence in Radiant's commercialization plan

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Radiant, a leader in portable, mass-produced nuclear microreactors, today announced a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin through their investment arm, Lockheed Martin Ventures, further oversubscribing Radiant's current financing round. This latest investment reflects deepening confidence from both financial and strategic partners in Radiant's path to commercialization and its ability to deliver on the world's first mass-produced portable nuclear reactors.

Lockheed Martin's participation adds generations of defense and advanced technology expertise to Radiant's growing coalition of investors and partners. In addition, the oversubscribed round demonstrates strong market validation of Radiant's Kaleidos microreactor and its progress toward first-of-a-kind deployment.

"Adding Lockheed Martin as a strategic investor adds a partner who deeply understands the operational environments where reliable, portable power is essential," said Tori Shivanandan, Chief Operating Officer of Radiant. "Gaining the confidence of a company with the breadth and depth of experience of Lockheed Martin is another proof point of our leadership in this space."

Radiant is developing mass-produced nuclear generators designed to provide resilient power for remote communities, critical infrastructure, and defense applications. The company is advancing quickly towards startup of its first reactor this summer at the Idaho National Laboratory's DOME facility.

"As national security becomes even more dependent on advanced technologies, the ability to dispatch significant power quickly to remote locations is critical," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "Advances in portable nuclear power could help make our warfighters more resilient and the battlefield more survivable, and we're proud to support growth in these innovations for defense and energy security."

With strong participation from leading venture firms and now a premier defense industry partner, Radiant continues to build momentum toward bringing the world's first mass-produced portable nuclear generators to market.

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear generators that can go anywhere they're needed, whenever they're needed, and without constant refueling. The company's first generator, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe nuclear microreactor. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor this summer, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors in the world.

Contact

