Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HQSuite: Paper-Based Incident Reporting Creates Delays on Construction Sites

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction health and safety app and a part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has released a new article revealing how outdated paper-based incident reporting systems contribute to safety risks in the construction industry.

The article, "How to Document Jobsite Incidents (Without Slowing Down Work)," examines the critical gap between when incidents occur and when they're properly documented - a delay that can have serious consequences for worker safety and regulatory compliance.

Construction recorded 1,075 workplace fatalities in 2023, the sector's highest number since 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Manual, paper-based incident reporting creates delays where critical information gets lost between shifts, documentation occurs hours or days after incidents and near misses go unreported - preventing safety teams from protecting workers and meeting OSHA compliance requirements.

The article highlights how digital safety apps address these challenges by enabling real-time reporting from the field. By capturing incidents as they happen, crews can document critical details while they're still fresh, reducing errors and ensuring nothing gets overlooked.

To effectively replace paper-based systems and meet regulatory requirements, modern safety solutions should include:

  • Mobile forms for logging incidents, injuries and near misses directly from the jobsite

  • Real-time syncing to safety managers and leadership with photo attachments for visual evidence

  • Automated workflows that trigger follow-up actions and corrective measures

  • Centralized data storage that captures all required OSHA Form 301 information

As the article explains, these digital capabilities help construction companies identify root causes and recognize patterns across jobsites. This transforms reactive incident reporting into proactive safety strategies that can prevent future injuries.

SafetyHQ is one construction safety management app designed to address these needs, enabling crews to capture critical safety information quickly without slowing project momentum.

For complete insights on streamlining jobsite incident documentation, read the full article here.

About HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is SafetyHQ, a comprehensive safety management app. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

About Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/paper-based-incident-reporting-creates-delays-on-construction-sites-1137563

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.