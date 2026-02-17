Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Bar Association Statement on the Passing of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / The National Bar Association mourns the passing of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., a civil rights giant who helped bend the arc of American history toward justice.

Rev. Jackson marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma. He stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis when Dr. King was assassinated, having heard the "Mountaintop" speech the night before. From that unimaginable moment of grief in 1968 to witnessing the election of President Barack Obama in 2008, Rev. Jackson lived an extraordinary American arc; one that carried the dream forward through decades of resistance and relentless hope.

"Rev. Jackson did not simply speak about justice; he organized it, negotiated it, marched for it, and demanded it," said Ashley L. Upkins, President of the National Bar Association. "His life reminds us that progress is not inevitable. It must be fought for and it must be won. And even in victory, we must still fight for it to be maintained."

Rev. Jackson was one of the most consequential political and social justice voices of modern America. Founder of Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, he expanded economic opportunity, increased Black voter registration nationwide, championed minority entrepreneurship, and twice ran for President of the United States, winning primaries and reshaping coalition politics at a time when such a candidacy was considered impossible.

Rev. Jackson negotiated the release of Americans detained abroad. He challenged corporate America to open its doors. He stood in rooms of power and insisted that the forgotten be remembered.

The members of the National Bar Association have supported and advanced the very causes Rev. Jackson championed; from voting rights protections and economic equity to criminal justice reform and equal access to opportunity. NBA lawyers filed briefs, litigated landmark cases, registered voters, advised policymakers, and served on the front lines of the battles that shaped the America Rev. Jackson envisioned.

This Black History Month, as our nation reflects on the architects of progress, we honor a man who stood on the balcony and lived to see the dream advance. Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is now marching in Heaven; but the work he advanced continues here.

The National Bar Association extends its deepest condolences to the Jackson family and to all who were moved by his conviction and commitment to justice.

We will honor his legacy not only in words, but in continued action.

Rest in power, Reverend Jackson.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Janie Mackenzie
VP, Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856.473.2166

SOURCE: National Bar Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/national-bar-association-statement-on-the-passing-of-reverend-jesse-l.-jackson-sr.-1138111

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.