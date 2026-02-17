Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Juno Industries welcomes the Government of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy (the "Strategy") and its focus on strengthening sovereign capability, industrial resilience, and long-term predictability within the country's defence ecosystem.

Canada's defence sector is entering a necessary period of important renewal. The Strategy reflects an important shift toward building and scaling domestic capacity that supports Canada's defence and sovereignty needs. It ensures critical technologies, supply chains, and next generation systems are developed at home and aligned with Canada's strategic goals. This Strategy offers a more structured and durable pathway to contribute meaningfully to national and allied security.

The Strategy's emphasis on sovereign production and advanced innovation reinforces industrial resilience which is important to building integrated, all-domain systems within Canada's borders; in particular, the "key sovereign capabilities" of sensors, digital systems (AI), and autonomous systems are critical in order for Canada to increase domestic defence strength. This is particularly important for Arctic and remote environments, where Canada's geography provides unique operational challenges and strategic responsibilities.

Historically, approximately three-quarters of Canada's defence capital spending has been directed to U.S. suppliers, which underscores the scale of the domestic opportunity ahead.

The Canadian government wants to more than triple Canadian defense industry revenue, increase domestic defence procurement to 70 percent, accelerate homegrown innovation, and significantly boost investment in defence R&D. The Strategy also targets improved fleet readiness across maritime, land, and aerospace forces, a 50 percent increase in defence exports, and substantial growth in overall industry revenues - more than 5.1 billion annually among small and mid-sized Canadian businesses.

While the Strategy rightly emphasizes economic growth and industrial development, it will be essential that capability requirements remain the guiding principle of investment decisions. A strong defence industrial base must ultimately be anchored in clearly defined military outcomes, ensuring that procurement and innovation efforts are driven first by the operational needs of the Canadian Armed Forces, particularly in areas critical to sovereignty and deterrence. Economic benefit and national security should be mutually reinforcing, but operational credibility must remain central.

Ultimately and core to the strategy is providing exceptional support to the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces so they have the right capabilities to carry out their missions. In a rapidly changing geopolitical environment, it will be essential that the Canadian Defence Industrial base can rapidly change to meet operational needs, in particular in areas such as Arctic operations, autonomy, and multi-domain readiness. Juno Industries is committed to building systems that are responsive to those realities: clearly defined, operationally grounded, and designed to strengthen Canada's security today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.

"Juno Industries was established with a clear intent to build sovereign defence capabilities that align with the long term national securities and economic interests of Canada. We view the strategy as the first step in what will be a multi decade reindustrialization process, presenting tremendous opportunities for technological advancement, prosperity and independence," says chief executive officer, Hunter Scharfe.

Juno Industries Inc. is a Canadian defence technology company cofounded by Former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. Juno Industries is focused on developing autonomous systems to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca .

