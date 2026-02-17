Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Easterseals Northeast Indiana was the victim of a data security incident that resulted in the unauthorized acquisition of protected health information ("PHI"). Easterseals is issuing this public notice to inform individuals whose information was involved in the incident, including details of the event, Easterseals' response, the information involved, and steps individuals may consider for added protection of their information.

On September 4, 2025, Easterseals discovered suspicious activity within its network environment and took immediate action to secure its systems. At that time, Easterseals did not have reason to believe that the incident involved PHI. On November 10, 2025, Easterseals learned that the incident may have involved the unauthorized acquisition of certain data within its network environment and subsequently retained cybersecurity professionals to investigate. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person accessed and acquired PHI. The types of information involved varied by individual, but may have included first and last name in combination with one or more of the following data elements: Social Security number, health insurance information, medical diagnostic and treatment information, contact information, and date of birth.

Easterseals offered credit monitoring services at no cost to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company. In addition, Easterseals established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at 1-855-522-0942.

Easterseals has taken steps to help reduce the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future and reported the incident to federal law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights, and applicable state Attorneys General.

