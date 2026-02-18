Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice and principal of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, was a featured speaker at the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (NAMIL) Mastermind event held February 2-4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. O'Sullivan, a Premier Member of NAMIL, spoke to a room of motorcycle injury attorneys about building trust through authentic community partnerships and rider-focused initiatives.

NAMIL is a professional organization of attorneys focused on motorcycle injury law and education. At the Mastermind event, O'Sullivan presented practical strategies for strengthening local engagement by working alongside the businesses riders already rely on-specifically Colorado motorcycle dealerships and independent motorcycle repair shops across Denver and the Colorado riding community.

Teresa Martinez (left), ASM Instructor and Vicki Sanfelipo (right), founder of Road Guardians, present Scott O'Sullivan (center), founder of Rider Justice, a plaque honoring his many years of sponsoring Accident Scene Management classes at the February NAMIL Mastermind conference in Las Vegas.

"Riders can tell the difference between marketing and real commitment," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "We've found that investing in the riding community-through dealerships, repair shops, and rider education-builds stronger engagement and a brand rooted in credibility."

O'Sullivan also discussed reallocating advertising budgets toward community-based support rather than traditional mass media placements, emphasizing that locally reinvesting marketing dollars can generate long-term relationships and measurable goodwill among riders.

A key example highlighted during the presentation was O'Sullivan's ongoing support of Road Guardians Accident Scene Management (ASM) training, which teaches riders practical skills for responding to crashes and roadside emergencies. O'Sullivan has helped sponsor ASM training at reduced cost to riders for approximately 12 years. In 2026, two ASM classes supported by Rider Justice have already reached maximum capacity.

"Accident Scene Management is a rider-centered program that delivers real value," O'Sullivan added. "When riders are trained and prepared, the whole community benefits."

Rider Justice is the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm and supports rider education, community partnerships, and initiatives that strengthen rider safety and connection throughout the motorcycle community.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm and is dedicated to supporting motorcyclists through community partnerships, rider education, and rider-focused initiatives. Founded by attorney Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice works alongside the riding community to promote safety, awareness, and meaningful support for riders and their families.

Rider Justice - The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm.

