Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT.H) (the "Company" or "Skychain") announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued an order dated January 15, 2026 (the "Order") arising from a shareholder petition relating to the Company's annual general meeting held on November 7, 2024.

The Court declared that the conduct and outcome of the November 7, 2024 annual general meeting was oppressive and/or unfairly prejudicial to 1154557 B.C. Limited as a result of the chair's decision to invalidate all 'Yellow Proxies' signed by registered shareholders in support of the dissident proxy circular issued by 1154557 B.C. Limited on October 10, 2024.

Following the Court's reasons for judgment released on October 3, 2025, and pursuant to the Order dated January 15, 2026, the number of directors of Skychain has been fixed at seven (7).

Pursuant to the Order, all former directors of the Company were removed and replaced effective January 15, 2026.

The Court has appointed the following individuals as the new directors of the Company, effective January 15, 2026.

John Lee

John Yang

Lei Zhang

Qi Zhang

Zongzhe (West) Ma

Yifan Jia

Yuanzheng Dong

Governance and oversight of Skychain now rest with the newly appointed board of directors in accordance with the Order.

The Court further ordered that Skychain preserve all documents, records, passwords, and property of the Company and its related entities, and that the Company cooperate fully with the newly appointed directors to give effect to the Order.

The newly appointed board expects to consider the appointment of John Lee as Chief Executive Officer, Yifan Jia as Chief Financial Officer, and John Yang as Corporate Secretary. Any such appointments will be subject to applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, and the Company will issue a further update once any appointments become effective.

The Company is taking steps to implement the Court's directions and to ensure an orderly transition of governance. Further updates will be provided as appropriate and in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX Board under the symbol SCT.H.

