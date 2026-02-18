Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Executes Letter of Intent to Combine with Kepler GTL, Developer of Patented Gas-to-Liquids and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent and Transaction Overview dated February 12, 2026 with Kepler GTL, a developer of proprietary, patent-protected gas-to-liquids ("GTL") conversion technology designed to convert flared and stranded natural gas into Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") and green diesel at commercial scale. The proposed transaction contemplates a potential reverse merger or share exchange in which ECOX would remain the surviving public company and Kepler GTL would combine into the public platform.

Kepler GTL - Patented Technology Ready for Commercial Deployment

Kepler GTL has developed patent-protected gas-to-liquids conversion technology that addresses two significant challenges facing the global energy industry: reducing wasteful natural gas flaring and expanding commercially viable Sustainable Aviation Fuel production.

The company's technology is protected by issued patents and supported by additional patent applications, representing meaningful intellectual property value and potential barriers to entry. Kepler GTL's modular, scalable facility design is engineered to convert flared or otherwise stranded natural gas into drop-in aviation fuel intended as a replacement for conventional jet fuel, requiring no modifications to existing aircraft or fueling infrastructure. According to materials provided by Kepler, a single Kepler GTL facility is projected to produce approximately 120 million gallons of SAF annually, while reducing life-cycle carbon emissions by approximately 70 percent and reducing flaring emissions by up to 97 percent.

Massive and Rapidly Expanding Market Opportunity

The global aviation industry is under increasing regulatory and commercial pressure to decarbonize. Governments worldwide are implementing mandates and incentive programs to accelerate SAF adoption, while major airlines have made public commitments to significantly increase their use of sustainable fuels. Industry materials provided by Kepler indicate that less than one-tenth of one percent of commercial flights currently utilize SAF, representing a significant supply gap and a substantial commercialization opportunity. Demand for SAF is projected by industry sources to grow significantly over the next twenty-five years as regulatory requirements tighten and airline commitments come due.

Kepler GTL's modular design provides a structural advantage: facilities may be deployed in regions where natural gas flaring and stranded gas resources create both environmental impact and economic inefficiency. This model seeks to reduce emissions while producing high-value fuel products aligned with global aviation decarbonization initiatives.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the proposed transaction would include funding for completion of a PCAOB-compliant audit and the transfer of voting control through the sale and transfer of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock. The Letter of Intent remains non-binding except for customary provisions, including exclusivity and confidentiality provisions, and the transaction is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary approvals.

"We are pleased to announce this Letter of Intent with Kepler GTL, whose patented gas-to-liquids technology represents a compelling opportunity within the global energy transition," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of ECOX. "Kepler's ability to convert otherwise wasted natural gas into Sustainable Aviation Fuel at commercial scale, supported by issued patents and a modular facility design, positions this as a differentiated opportunity in a market experiencing significant structural growth. We believe this LOI allows ECOX to evaluate a transformative transaction involving commercially focused, patent-protected technology in one of the most important sectors of the evolving energy economy."

Rescission of WRA Holdings Transaction

In connection with the foregoing, the Company has formally concluded and rescinded its previously announced proposed transaction with WRA Holdings, Inc. The WRA transaction, originally disclosed in December 2025, was subject to funding and other closing conditions. Those conditions were not satisfied within the agreed time period and no closing occurred. After evaluating the status of the proposed transaction and the Company's obligations to its shareholders, management determined it was appropriate to formally terminate the proposed transaction and redirect the Company's resources toward alternative strategic opportunities. The Company appreciates the efforts of the WRA team and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL's patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL's technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

