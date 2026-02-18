Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR RACE X UNVEILS 2026 PILOT LINEUP: World Champion Yoshihide Muroya and Global Elite Set for Four-Round Championship Battle

Six Confirmed Pilots Include Multiple World Champions and Rising Stars: Two Debut Pilots to Be Announced in March

TOKYO and OSAKA and SAPPORO, Japan, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR RACE X today announced six confirmed pilots for its highly anticipated 2026 season, featuring a lineup of world-class competitors headlined by two-time reigning champion Yoshihide Muroya and 2025 series winner Patrick Davidson. The championship will consist of four rounds conducted through AIR RACE X's revolutionary remote racing format, with global broadcast coverage via the official YouTube channel.

(c) AIR RACE X

Racing at speeds exceeding 400 km/h while enduring gravitational forces of up to 12G, pilots will compete across three-dimensional courses in the most demanding test of precision flying in motorsport. The series represents a new chapter in modern air racing competition, bringing together the sport's most accomplished pilots and breakthrough talent.

The 2026 Pilot Roster

#31 Yoshihide Muroya (Japan) - 2023 & 2024 AIR RACE X Champion. The sport's dominant force returns to defend his consecutive titles.

#77 Patrick Davidson (South Africa) - 2025 AIR RACE X Champion. Last season's title winner enters with championship momentum.

#8 Martin Šonka (Czech Republic) - Former world champion and veteran tactician. One of air racing's most decorated competitors.

#26 Juan Velarde (Spain) - Precision control specialist and accomplished international competitor.

#86 Emma McDonald (Australia) - Rising star and standard-bearer for the sport's next generation of talent.

#7 Aarron Delue (Australia) - Breakthrough performer from 2025, bringing youth and aggression to the championship fight.

Two additional debut pilot announcements scheduled for March 2026. These final entries are expected to reshape competitive dynamics and introduce fresh challengers to the established order.

About AIR RACE X: Where Technology Meets Extreme Performance

AIR RACE X operates on a unique hybrid competitive platform combining remote racing and live events under unified competition standards. This revolutionary format enables pilots to compete from their home bases while maintaining absolute competitive parity through advanced digital systems.

Remote Racing Technology:

  • Real-World Competition: The world's top race pilots experiencing the full physical demands of racing through the course at their specific airport location
  • Racetrack Global Positioning: Identical three-dimensional course configurations deployed globally, ensuring standardized competitive conditions regardless of location. Advanced technology tracks and measures the pilots' movements in flight with precise measurements
  • Performance Equalization: Proprietary algorithms automatically compensate for altitude, temperature, and air density variations, eliminating environmental advantages

Aircraft Specifications:

The championship utilizes the Zivko Edge 540, the world's premier unlimited aerobatic aircraft. With a 530kg airframe powered by a Lycoming high-performance aircraft engine, the Edge 540 achieves:

  • Maximum velocity: 426 km/h (265 mph)
  • Rotational rate: 420 degrees per second
  • Maximum load factor: 12G
  • Power-to-weight ratio exceeding high-performance supercars

Statement from AIR RACE X CEO Desmond Barry

"The 2026 season represents a transformative milestone in AIR RACE X's evolution. Our remote racing platform has eliminated geographical barriers while preserving the pure essence of competitive flying-skill, precision, and judgement.

This season's blend of proven champions and emerging talent creates the conditions for truly exceptional competition. We've assembled a field where championship outcomes will be decided by fractions of seconds and singular moments of brilliance.

AIR RACE X continues to pioneer the future of aerial motorsport, and we invite audiences worldwide to witness history being written in the sky."

AIR RACE X Main Website
https://www.airracex.com/

(c) AIR RACE X

Simone Hawkins
info@airracex.com
+81-90-6722-8492

Desmond Barry
desmond.barry@airracex.com
+81-70-9042-5250

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905057/c__AIR_RACE_X.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905058/c__AIR_RACE_X_1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-race-x-unveils-2026-pilot-lineup-world-champion-yoshihide-muroya-and-global-elite-set-for-four-round-championship-battle-302689409.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.