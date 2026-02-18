Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: APAC Leads Global Packaged Food Market with 33% Share as Worldwide Value Set to Exceed USD 8 Trillion by 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global packaged food market size was valued at USD 6.34 trillion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 6.61 trillion in 2026 to USD 8.15 trillion by 2031. Market expansion is being driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes in emerging economies, and structural shifts in dietary behavior.

Once centered primarily on shelf life and affordability, the packaged food market is now increasingly defined by nutritional density, ingredient transparency, and environmental responsibility, prompting manufacturers to reassess formulations, packaging systems, and portfolio positioning.

Key Trends Shifts in the Packaged Food Market

Mainstreaming Wellness and Clean Labels: The packaged food market is undergoing a fundamental shift as health-focused features move from niche categories to baseline consumer expectations. Manufacturers are now embedding functional benefits, such as immunity support and protein enrichment, directly into mass-market products while prioritizing "clean-label" transparency. By simplifying ingredient lists and reducing synthetic additives, brands are securing long-term packaged food market share through a dual focus on nutritional integrity and sensory appeal.

Value Creation Through Flavor and Sustainability: Innovation in global flavor profiles and eco-friendly packaging has become a primary driver of packaged food market trends. By integrating authentic ethnic seasonings and limited-edition regional flavors, companies can command premium pricing and expand margins without significant cost inflation. Simultaneously, the industry is pivoting toward sustainable, fiber-based, and recyclable materials to meet regulatory demands and consumer ethics, ensuring the packaged food market size continues to grow through both experiential value and environmental responsibility.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/packaged-food-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Packaged Food Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type

Dairy

Confectionery

Bakery

Snacks

Meat

Breakfast Cereals

Baby Food

Others

By Category

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Dynamics Highlight Divergent Growth Patterns

Asia-Pacific remains the largest growth engine for the packaged food market, supported by urbanization, workforce participation, and evolving eating habits. Demand is expanding across snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and dairy alternatives as packaged foods become integrated into daily consumption.

South America is emerging as a high-momentum region as dietary patterns shift toward convenience-led formats. In contrast, North America and Europe represent mature markets where growth is increasingly value-driven, supported by premiumization, health positioning, and sustainability initiatives.

The Middle East and Africa continue to expand through retail modernization and import dependence, with packaged foods playing a growing role in urban food security.

Competitive Landscape Shifts Toward Portfolio Optimization

The packaged food market remains highly fragmented, with multinational corporations, regional brands, and private-label players competing across categories. Large manufacturers are actively streamlining portfolios, divesting underperforming brands, and acquiring health-focused or plant-based specialists to maintain relevance.

Private-label competition is intensifying as retailers improve quality perception and branding, while digital-first and regional brands gain visibility through localized flavors and transparent messaging.

Long-term competitive advantage in the packaged food market will increasingly depend on formulation expertise, supply-chain resilience, packaging innovation, and the ability to translate health and sustainability trends into scalable products.

Packaged Food Market Companies

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

General Mills Inc.

Mondelez International

Nestlé SA

