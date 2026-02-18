Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 06:36 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shaanxi International Communication Center: Waiting for You in Spring

The 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala:

A Global Presentation for a Shared New Journey

XI'AN, China, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report form Shaanxi International Communication Center: The Silk Road Spring Festival Gala is an ongoing cultural exchange brand developed by Shaanxi Media Convergence (Shaanxi Broadcast and Television Station). Since its launch in 2017, the gala has used Silk Road culture as a bridge to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and countries along the Silk Road. It has showcased the charm of Chinese culture and the dynamic practice of mutual learning among diverse civilizations, gradually evolving into an internationally influential communication platform.

The 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala is co-produced by Shaanxi Media Convergence (Shaanxi Broadcasting Corporation) and media organizations from Central Asian countries, and will be broadcast globally during the 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year. With the theme of "Spring Along the Silk Road, Ever Advancing Toward Prosperity," the gala will present a grand cultural exchange event that transcends geographical boundaries and connects China with the world.

The 2026 Gala adopts an innovative communication model integrating technology, real scenes and digital production, breaking the limits of traditional stage performances. It travels to key cities along the ancient Silk Road for in-depth co-creation with media partners in Central Asian countries. Using cultural landmarks such as local museums, cultural and tourist sites, and iconic buildings as stages, it conducts on-location filming to explore vibrant stories of people along the Silk Road. By incorporating virtual reality technologies, the gala creates an immersive audio-visual experience, showcasing the beauty of diverse cultural integration.

As an important bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the world, the 2026 Silk Road Spring Festival Gala will celebrate the Spring Festival with Chinese communities worldwide. It will also present to the international community the Silk Road spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and join hands with friends across the globe toward a promising new year.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16qzxVxG3j/?mibextid=wwXIfr

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1HzZsYiBCg/

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1C8raF3EuA/

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18PQXQseom/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNRfhcNfW/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915839/2026.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waiting-for-you-in-spring-302691150.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.