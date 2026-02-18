Sandoz Group AG
Basel, February 18, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded label for Enzeevu (aflibercept-abzv), to include multiple retinal indications. Enzeevu was originally approved by the FDA for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in August 20242.
