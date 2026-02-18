Regulatory News:

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the following conference:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Dates: March 8-11, 2026

Location: Miami, Florida, United States

Fireside chat:

Date: March 9, 2026

Time: 3:40 PM ET 8:40 PM CET

To enter the live webcast, please click here

The link to access the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Innate Pharma's website. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its expertise on antibody-engineering and innovative target identification, Innate Pharma is developing innovative and differentiated next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Innate Pharma is advancing a portfolio of differentiated potential first and/or best-in-class assets, focused on areas of high unmet medical need, including IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC developed in solid tumors, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody developed in cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, and monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer.

Innate Pharma has established collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as renowned academic and research institutions, to advance innovation in immuno-oncology.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

