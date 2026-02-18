Deutsche Messe AG expands industrial platform to Africa

Deutsche Messe AG expands its industrial transformation platform to Africa with the launch of Industrial Transformation Africa 2026 and the establishment of the Smart Factory Academy Casablanca

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Messe AG announced that it will host Industrial Transformation Africa for the first time from 29 September to 1 October 2026 in Casablanca, Morocco. In parallel, the Smart Factory Academy Casablanca will be established to support companies year-round in the fields of automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0. The event will be organized by Hannover Fairs MENA, Deutsche Messe AG's regional subsidiary responsible for markets in the Middle East, Africa and CIS countries 365-Day Platform for Africa's Industrial Transformation.

Powered by Deutsche Messe's 365 Approach, Industrial Transformation Africa integrates exhibition, skills development, executive dialogue, and technology transfer into one continuous platform. At its core, the initiative combines three strategic pillars:

Industrial Transformation Africa Exhibition - a high-level marketplace for solution showcasing, lead generation, and partnership building

Smart Factory Academy Casablanca - a permanent center for technical training, skills development, and hands-on technology demonstrations

NextGen Manufacturing Summit Africa - a strategic dialogue platform for executives, policymakers, and industry leaders, co-organized with UM6P

Together, these initiatives enable continuous engagement, ensuring that companies remain visible, connected, and active within Africa's industrial ecosystem all year round.

Industrial Transformation Africa brings together companies presenting the most innovative solutions shaping the future of industry. The exhibitor portfolio reflects the technologies driving Africa's next industrial decade, including Robotics & Automation, Smart Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Electric, Electronics & Energy Automation, Machine Automation & Technologies, Digital Manufacturing & Artificial Intelligence, Compressed Air & Vacuum Systems.

Industrial Transformation Africa will become the central platform for industrial innovation, international cooperation, and technology transfer on the African continent to connect Africa's industries, creating tomorrow. Through the Smart Factory Academy Casablanca, companies are provided with the opportunity to showcase their technologies in a practical and experiential environment throughout the year, forming-together with the trade fair-a 365-day strategy aimed at continuously strengthening Deutsche Messe AG's presence in the African market.

Building on the strong foundation of its previous edition, the NextGen Manufacturing Summit Africa will take place in parallel with Industrial Transformation Africa 2026 in Casablanca. The Summit was previously hosted in Ben Guerir, Morocco, organized by UM6P TECHNIX in partnership with Deutsche Messe AG, INNOVX, UNIDO, and AISMA, and welcomed more than 500 participants from 15 countries, alongside 50 high-level speakers representing industry, government, and academia. By aligning the Summit with Industrial Transformation Africa in 2026, the platform further strengthens executive dialogue, policy exchange, and strategic collaboration at the heart of Africa's industrial transformation agenda.

Hannover Fairs MENA (HF MENA)

Hannover Fairs MENA (HF MENA) is a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe AG, one of the leading trade fair companies worldwide, in the Middle East and North Africa markets which aims to develop regional partnerships, add value to the industrial ecosystem, and strengthen industry transformation-focused organizations.

