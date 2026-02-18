Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017
18.02.26
26,160 Euro
+0,93 % +0,240
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Receives USD 22.5 Million Contract for its Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine from the Government of Canada

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 18, 2026 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced a new order valued at USD 22.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for the Company's mpox and smallpox vaccine, MVA-BN.

This order, awarded under the existing 10-year contract framework established with PHAC in 2022, will ensure manufacturing of bulk vaccine product in 2026, with filling and supply of the final drug product to occur later.

With this award, Bavarian Nordic has now secured orders in its Public Preparedness business in 2026 for approximately DKK 1,400 million, an increase of DKK 100 million compared to latest communication. The full-year guidance for this business in 2026 remains unchanged at DKK 1,800-2,000 million.

"Public preparedness has remained a high priority in Canada for years, and we are proud to continue to support the government's commitment to protecting its citizens against serious health threats, like mpox and smallpox," said Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic. "It is our aim to build and strengthen collaborations like this, as we have also done for decades with the US government through BARDA, and more recently with the EU through HERA, to facilitate a stronger public health response as a critical part of the defense against viral threats globally."

About the mpox/smallpox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Attachment

  • Bavarian Nordic Receives USD 22.5 Million Contract for its Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine from the Government of Canada

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
