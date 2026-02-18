Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
18.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
HZICC: Hangzhou charm spreads to France and Britain during Chinese New Year

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15, 2026, the place of Magny-le-Hongre in the Île-de-France region came alive with rhythmic drum beats and vibrant dragon dance. This was the scene at the "Festival du Nouvel An Chinois," co-hosted by Xin Europe, HZICC, the Magny-le-Hongre municipality, and AARHF. The event drew an estimated 5,000 attendees throughout the day, including overseas Chinese, local French citizens, and international visitors.

Among the 20 specialty food stalls, the Hangzhoufeel booth stood out. It showcased iconic Hangzhou products: traditional pastries from Zhiweiguan, West Lake Longjing tea, Hangzhoufeel-branded knitted hot water bottles, and refined items "Linping Manufacturing" such as Nansong Fangfeizhuyan Coffee Set and TCM herbal bead bracelets. These items brought Hangzhou's unique blend of heritage and modern innovation to the other end of the Eurasian continent.

Local resident Aurore was delighted after tasting Hangzhou snacks and tea. "Compared to classic French desserts, Hangzhou pastries are lighter, less sweet, and feel healthier, with a subtle tea fragrance," he said. Thomas, a TCM student at Sorbonne University, was fascinated by the herbal bead bracelets. He felt that transforming TCM concepts into a tangible item offered a more intuitive understanding of the culture. Mr. Wang, an overseas Chinese from Zhejiang who has lived in France for 30 years, had just visited Hangzhou and was impressed by its digital economy. He enthusiastically recommended the city to his French friends at the booth: "You must visit Hangzhou-its transformation is astonishing!"

Across the English Channel in Oxford, another warm cultural exchange was unfolding. At "Dishion Oxford," the city's first Hangzhou-style noodle shop opened by the founder of the acclaimed Hangzhou restaurant "Dixinzhao," diners used chopsticks to savor specialties like Pian'er Chuan noodles and pan-fried dumplings, all served in blue-and-white porcelain bowls.

Interestingly, the Hangzhoufeel knitted hot water bottle became a particularly popular souvenir. Its soft, cozy exterior embodies the warmth and care of Hangzhou, serving as a warm link between Hangzhou and Oxford. The shop owner told reporters with a smile, "We've given away nearly a hundred of them. Seeing foreign customers holding a warm bottle while eating Hangzhou noodlesis a truly heartwarming sight."

From the sought-after Hangzhou products at the French fair to the cozy Hangzhou flavors shared in the British noodle shop, HZICC, in partnership with overseas Zhejiang entrepreneurs, is transforming Hangzhou's stories, tastes, and warmth into tangible urban experiences for international friends.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hzicc-hangzhou-charm-spreads-to-france-and-britain-during-chinese-new-year-302691289.html

