West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Club Grid is officially disrupting the nightlife industry with the launch of the first fully integrated infrastructure platform designed specifically for nightlife venues. In an industry historically powered by paper logs, manual spreadsheets, siloed POS systems, and disconnected reporting tools, Club Grid introduces a centralized digital backbone that streamlines operations, prevents costly mistakes, reduces fraud exposure, and maximizes revenue at scale.

For decades, nightlife venues have managed complex nightly operations without purpose-built infrastructure. Staff check-ins, entertainer rotations, VIP room tracking, private room timing, DJ coordination, and financial reconciliation have often relied on fragmented systems that create inefficiencies, disputes, reporting gaps, and revenue leakage. Club Grid eliminates that fragmentation by bringing everything into one secure, cloud-based ecosystem.

Built from the ground up for the realities of nightlife operations, Club Grid centralizes staff management, role-based permissions, digital contracts, entertainer scheduling, stage rotations, VIP host workflows, private room time management, DJ dashboards, analytics, fraud prevention safeguards, and payment integrations into one unified platform. By consolidating operations into a single dashboard accessible on desktop or mobile, venue operators gain real-time visibility across every department, empowering them to make faster, smarter, data-driven decisions.

The result is streamlined operations, stronger accountability, fewer operational errors, and higher profitability.

Unlike generic hospitality software adapted for nightlife environments, Club Grid is purpose-built to handle the unique workflows and revenue models of nightlife venues. The system supports automated shift check-ins, structured house fee tracking, performance monitoring, real-time KPI dashboards, and enterprise-level reporting. Multi-location ownership groups can oversee multiple properties through one centralized command center, unlocking true operational intelligence across every venue.

Beyond operations, Club Grid strengthens financial control. The platform integrates POS connectivity, merchant processing infrastructure, structured payout tracking, fraud mitigation oversight, and seamless exports to payroll and accounting systems. By centralizing financial data and automating reconciliation processes, Club Grid helps prevent discrepancies, reduce internal risk, and safeguard revenue streams.

"This industry has been underserved by real infrastructure-level technology for years," said Eric Zhivalyuk, CEO and Founder of Club Grid. "Club Grid is not just software. It is the operating system for nightlife. We are delivering centralized control, operational precision, and financial transparency to venues that demand performance."

Zhivalyuk brings a unique combination of operational insight and enterprise technology experience. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to projects associated with global brands and Fortune 500 companies, delivering digital strategy and systems development at scale. That enterprise-level background, combined with firsthand industry expertise, shaped Club Grid into a platform engineered to modernize and scale a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

With nightlife representing a market valued in the hundreds of billions worldwide, Club Grid is positioning itself as the new infrastructure standard, empowering venues to centralize operations, maximize revenue, prevent fraud and operational mistakes, and unlock AI-driven intelligence across every location.

Venue owners and operators can learn more at, request a demo, or explore partnership opportunities at https://clubgrid.ai.

About the company: Club Grid is a next-generation cloud infrastructure platform built specifically for nightlife venues. The company provides a centralized, enterprise-grade operating system that streamlines operations, staff management, VIP workflows, analytics, fraud prevention, and payment infrastructure within one secure cloud-based platform. By replacing fragmented systems and manual processes, Club Grid helps venues maximize revenue, prevent costly errors, reduce fraud risk, and gain real-time visibility across single or multi-location portfolios. Founded by technology strategist and entrepreneur Eric Zhivalyuk, Club Grid is positioned to modernize and scale a multi-billion-dollar global industry through centralized control, automation, and AI-driven intelligence.

