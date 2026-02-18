Japan's only national ICT research institute to present live demonstrations of terahertz-band wireless transmission, AI-driven communications, and advanced security technologies at Hall 6, Stand F54

National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan's leading public research organization in information and communications technology, today announced that it will exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, taking place from March 2-5, 2026, at Hall 6, Stand F54.

NICT's presence highlights Japan's leadership in Beyond 5G and 6G research and development activities, addressing the growing limitations of current mobile networks as data traffic and connected devices continue to increase across Europe and globally. While 5G deployment is expanding, emerging applications such as AI-driven services, real-time analytics, and immersive communications demand higher capacity, stability, and resilience.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, NICT will present a series of live demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including terahertz-band wireless transmission capable of ultra-high-speed data transfer, AI-empowered ultra-spot communications, and reliable cybernetic avatar teleoperation. Visitors will also experience real-time multilingual communication technologies and next-generation security solutions, including real-time cyberattack monitoring and quantum-based secure communication.

NICT's research and innovation are structured around three strategic pillars: CONNECT, advancing digital inclusion through Beyond 5G/6G infrastructure; EXPAND, enhancing human capabilities via AI and advanced communication technologies; and SECURE, ensuring trust and resilience through cybersecurity monitoring and quantum technologies.

Through its participation at MWC Barcelona 2026, NICT aims to foster collaboration with European industry, research institutions, and policymakers, contributing to the development of a more connected, secure, and intelligent digital society.

About NICT

The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) is Japan's public institution responsible for the research, development, and comprehensive promotion of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Specializing in advancing from fundamental research to cutting-edge technological applications, the organization contributes to economic growth and the creation of a more prosperous, secure, and connected society.

Guided by the philosophy, "Beyond human intelligence, co-create new standards for future society," NICT works to expand the potential of ICT by tackling new challenges and collaborating with scientific, industrial, and social communities worldwide.

With a diverse team of researchers and experts, NICT leads pioneering projects ranging from quantum communications and advanced networks to cybersecurity and post-5G technologies, creating solutions that drive social well-being and technological development.

Booth Location

Hall 6, Stand F54

MWC Barcelona 2026 NICT Website

https://www2.nict.go.jp/global2/mwcb26/

About MWC Barcelona 2026

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

Event Dates

March 2 (Monday) March 5 (Thursday), 2026

8:30-20:00 (16:00 on the last day)

Venue

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

