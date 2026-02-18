Ratings of (re)insurers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) showed improvement in 2025, according to a new report from AM Best

In its new Best's Special Report, "Benchmarking EMEA Ratings Improving Credit Quality, but Common Themes Highlighted as Weaknesses", AM Best notes that despite the uncertain global geopolitical environment, the stability of macroeconomic conditions through 2024 and 2025, in addition to generally robust levels of profitability in many segments, underpinned the strengthening of key balance sheet strength fundamentals.

Ben Diaz-Clegg, associate director, analytics, at AM Best, and author of the report, noted, "AM Best expects companies to improve their enterprise risk management approach constantly, as markets and regulations develop. A company's failure to keep pace with the changing landscape and evolving risks and challenges may, over time, exert pressure on its assessment."

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=362529.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218851635/en/

Contacts:

Ben Diaz-Clegg

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0293

ben.diaz-clegg@ambest.com

Mahesh Mistry

Senior Director, Head of Analytics

+44 20 7397 0325

mahesh.mistry@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com