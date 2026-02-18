Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rudholm Group Launches Compliance Portal to Simplify Global Regulatory Complexity for Apparel Brands

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As regulations across the apparel industry continue to grow, Rudholm Group has launched the Rudholm Compliance Portal, a new digital platform designed to make compliance clearer and easier to manage.

Apparel brands today face constant updates to laws and requirements, often differing from one market to the next. While information is widely available, it is usually spread across multiple sources, difficult to interpret and hard to keep up to date.

"We built this portal to remove uncertainty," said Dennis Lau, CEO of Rudholm Group. "Customers see relevant laws, requirements, and expectations in one place, aligned with how products move through global supply chains."

The Rudholm Compliance Portal was developed through close conversations with brand partners who wanted a more reliable way to understand what applies, and where. The platform brings together key compliance information that teams need throughout product development and production.

The portal includes:

  • Recycling symbols by region
  • Legislative updates as they are released
  • Guidance for care labels, polybags, mailers and packaging
  • Easy access to sustainability reports and certification documents

By centralising this information, Rudholm aims to take the stress out of compliance. Teams can spend less time searching for answers or double-checking details, and more time making confident, responsible decisions.

The portal is designed for brands that care about transparency, responsibility and doing things properly, supporting clearer communication and stronger trust across the supply chain.

Rudholm Group is also preparing to release its 2025 sustainability report in Q2 this year. This aligns with the company's leading global positioning on sustainability efforts and supporting measurable progress throughout the supply chain.

Brands interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their local Rudholm representative.

About Rudholm Group
Rudholm Group is a global manufacturer of labelling, packaging, trims, and digital solutions, with Scandinavian roots and operations across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The company is dedicated to sustainable and innovative solutions for the apparel and footwear industry.

Rudholm Group Logo

Rudholm Group Compliance Portal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901970/Rudholm_Group_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674855/5793613/Rudholm_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rudholm-group-launches-compliance-portal-to-simplify-global-regulatory-complexity-for-apparel-brands-302685162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.