Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 6.85% Notes due 18/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000 Debt and each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3295886967 -- securities Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US4581X0EY08 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 3.500% Notes due 18/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US38376HAN89 -- securities 3.500% Notes due 18/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3297708698 -- securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 8.25% Notes due 17/02/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and JMD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3298375216 -- securities Issuer Name: Province of Newfoundland and Labrador 4.000% Notes due 18/02/2056; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3298930572 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3211300200 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3211300382 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3211300622 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3211300895 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 2.738% Series 2026-1 Covered Bonds due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3298795348 -- to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc 6.375% Notes due 18/08/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3298819973 -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Gatwick Funding Limited Series 2026-1 Class A 5.625% Bonds due 18/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3298932198 -- to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: MARKS AND SPENCER PLC 5.125% Notes due 18/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each and each integral multiple of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3293652551 -- including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 418398 EQS News ID: 2277698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2277698&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)