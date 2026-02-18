Anzeige
18.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
18-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

18/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
6.85% Notes due 18/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples thereof)                         debt-like     XS3295886967 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof)                     debt-like     US4581X0EY08 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 
 
3.500% Notes due 18/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     US38376HAN89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3.500% Notes due 18/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     XS3297708698 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
8.25% Notes due 17/02/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
JMD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3298375216 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Province of Newfoundland and Labrador 
 
4.000% Notes due 18/02/2056; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3298930572 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3211300200 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3211300382 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3211300622 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3211300895 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 

Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 
 
2.738% Series 2026-1 Covered Bonds due 18/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and 
to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like     XS3298795348 --  
to and including EUR199,000)                             securities 

Issuer Name: Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc 
 
6.375% Notes due 18/08/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3298819973 --  
including GBP199,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: Gatwick Funding Limited 
 
Series 2026-1 Class A 5.625% Bonds due 18/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and 
to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like     XS3298932198 --  
to and including GBP199,000)                             securities 

Issuer Name: MARKS AND SPENCER PLC 
 
5.125% Notes due 18/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
GBP100,000 each and each integral multiple of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like     XS3293652551 --  
including GBP199,000)                                 securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 418398 
EQS News ID:  2277698 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2277698&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
