Borussia Dortmund's first team enters the second half of the season in a much stronger position than at this time last season, certainly from the perspective of the Bundesliga, when the team clinched qualification for the Champions League after a late surge. At the time of writing, the first team is in what appears to be a comfortable second position in the Bundesliga, with a gap of 11 points to the fifth-placed team and 12 games remaining. The first team is currently midway through the first knockout phase of the Champions League to determine the final 16 competitors in the competition and is taking a good lead into the second fixture. Management's financial guidance for the year assumes the team will reach the final 16.

