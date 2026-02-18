On Feb. 1, California's batteries bridged the solar gap with seamless precision. After discharging through the night until sunrise, they spent the daylight hours charging, then pivoted back to exporting power well past midnight - effectively sustaining the state on solar energy for a full 24-hour cycle.From pv magazine USA Technically, all batteries can be run as 'long duration' batteries, and they can run for twenty four hours so long as the power output is limited relative to the stored energy. However, when some batteries run overnight it means a little more. On Feb. 1, batteries gave just ...

