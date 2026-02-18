Scientists at the European Commission Joint Research Centre tested two single-junction perovskite modules outdoors for one year and reported overall stable performance, supported by a new light-soaking preconditioning method to improve measurement reliability. While one module degraded significantly, the other maintained relatively stable efficiency with seasonal variations, highlighting the need for longer-term outdoor studies.A group of scientists from the European Commission Joint Research Centre (JRC) has tested the performance of two different types of single-junction perovskite solar module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...