Battery-continuing to invest across the venture capital and buyout markets-has a single close on an oversubscribed fund

Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm, has closed a new, $3.25 billion fund to continue backing technology companies globally with a focus on the U.S., Europe and Israel.

The new fund, Battery Ventures XV, comes on the heels of 15 announced exit events for the firm in 2025. Over the last five years Battery funds have realized more than $10 billion in liquidity, a testament to the firm's stage-diversified approach.

"We're excited to build on our past success and partner with new, innovative companies in this dynamic market-driven, in large part, by the rise of artificial intelligence," said Michael Brown, a Battery general partner. "To us, AI is ushering in one of the most consequential eras in the history of technology. We understand the gravity of this moment and feel well-suited to capitalize on the opportunity, given our global reach and decades-long focus on software and enterprise tech."

Battery will use the new capital to continue investing in companies at all stages, from early to growth and buyout, in areas such as application software; infrastructure software, including data/AI, developer tools and cybersecurity; and industrial technology and life-science tools. The firm pursues a collaborative, research-driven style of investing and operates as one global team from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London and Tel Aviv.

"We are highly selective investors whose goal is driving meaningful value in exceptional businesses," said Jesse Feldman, a Battery general partner leading its industrial tech and life-science tools practice. "We see enormous, continued opportunity in the software and industrial-tech markets across the U.S. and Europe-businesses we can help grow with focused investment in R&D, sales and add-on acquisitions."

Battery has invested in more than 530 companies globally since its inception, excluding seed-stage deals, resulting in 73 total IPOs and more than 225 M&A events*.

In September, Battery announced the promotion of Marcus Ryu, the co-founder and former CEO of Guidewire Software, to general partner. Additionally, Zak Ewen, Satoshi Harris-Koizumi and Justin Rosner each were promoted to partner over the course of deploying Battery's most recent fund. Battery also hired Barak Schoster, now a partner, in its Tel Aviv office.

Late last year, Battery moved into a new London office to serve as the base for its European investment operation; since 2005, the firm has completed more than 150 transactions across the U.K. and 12 European countries.

