Delinea Appoints Three Senior Leaders to Accelerate Growth Across EMEA and APAC

Strategic hires underscore continued international expansion and investment in customer and partner success

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has appointed three senior executives to expand growth and support customers across EMEA and APAC. The company has named Cynthia Lee as VP, APAC; Chris Waynforth as VP, EMEA North; and Adam Perks as Director of Channel, EMEA.

Delinea's significant growth and expanding customer adoption across EMEA and APAC is driving strategic investment in regional leadership to support scale and capture expanding market opportunities. These appointments underscore Delinea's accelerating momentum as it invests in sales and channel leadership to strengthen its ecosystem, enable partners at scale, and extend its reach across the region.

"Across EMEA and APAC, organizations are accelerating cloud adoption, embracing AI automation, and modernizing their approach to identity security," said Spence Young, SVP, EMEA & APAC at Delinea. "Identity has become the control plane for modern enterprises, and security leaders are looking for solutions that reduce risk without slowing innovation. Bringing on leaders like Cynthia, Chris, and Adam strengthens our regional expertise and channel momentum to meet this demand and support customers at even greater scale."

Investing in global momentum

Lee joins as VP, APAC, where she will work closely with customers and partners to deliver measurable outcomes and support organizations navigating increasingly complex threat landscapes. With over two decades of experience, she brings a strong track record of building and scaling sales functions across the region, having previously held leadership roles at Cyberint, Aqua Security, and CyberArk, where she drove enterprise adoption and regional expansion.

As VP, EMEA North, Waynforth brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing cybersecurity sales organizations. Most recently, he served as CRO at Performanta. He previously held senior leadership roles at Imperva and Splunk, giving him a broad perspective on market dynamics and growth strategy. At Delinea, Waynforth will lead regional sales strategy and execution across Northern Europe, focusing on expanding enterprise relationships and accelerating new customer acquisition.

As Director of Channel, EMEA, Perks will be responsible for accelerating Delinea's ecosystem-driven growth across the region, expanding strategic alliances, increasing partner-initiated revenue, and embedding a scalable co-sell motion across the EMEA sales organization. He brings more than two decades of experience building high-performance channel and alliance functions within cybersecurity and enterprise software companies, including Riverbed Technology, NetBrain, and Aternity. His track record includes driving measurable pipeline growth, strengthening global system integrator and MSP partnerships, and aligning ecosystem strategy directly to regional revenue outcomes.

The addition of these three leaders represents a pivotal step in Delinea's international growth strategy, fueled by continued platform innovation, including the launch of the Delinea Iris AI engine and the planned acquisition of StrongDM, bringing just-in-time runtime authorization capabilities to the Delinea Platform. As Delinea scales its global footprint, deepening regional leadership across EMEA and APAC enhances the company's ability to execute locally, move faster in key markets, and deliver differentiated value to customers.

