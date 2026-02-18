Thrive Renewables launched its 2026 bond offer on 11 February 2026, targeting up to £10m, split into two offers of up to £5m each. The first offer is aimed at retail investors (minimum investment of £25) and the second offer is aimed at larger investors (minimum investment of £100,000). The first offer will close on 16 April 2026, unless the £5m target has been reached earlier, while the second may remain open for longer at the discretion of Thrive's directors. The bonds pay a fixed 5.5% gross coupon, with interest paid annually in arrears on 30 April (starting on 30 April 2027), and the bonds will mature on 30 April 2031 (five-year term). Proceeds will be used to fund the development and construction of new UK renewable generation, with the offer document highlighting two contracts for difference (CfD)-backed wind projects. The proceeds will also provide flexible capital to support Thrive's broader model of enabling community participation in renewable projects, and achieve its target of doubling the company's generation capacity within five-years from a 2023 baseline.

