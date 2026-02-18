A global study finds climate change will sharply increase high-temperature risks, accelerate degradation, and raise costs for rooftop PV, with economically disadvantaged regions hit hardest. Researchers warn current IEC standards underestimate future risks, urging urgent updates to avoid stranded assets and rising electricity costs.A study by an international team of researchers finds that climate change is set to increase the risks of high temperatures, accelerated degradation, and higher costs for rooftop PV globally. By combining climate models with PV degradation and economic simulations, ...

