The Numbers are Clear: Latest Iteration of Stagwell's News Advertising Study Shows Germans Love Their News

Stagwell, Axel Springer, Teads and The Trade Desk partner on German News Advertising Study, drawing insights from over 11,000 respondents

Study finds the proportion of 'news junkies' in Germany is highest of all the surveyed markets

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Stagwell , the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, released the latest installment of its News Advertising Study in partnership with Axel Springer, Teads and The Trade Desk.

The survey, fielded among 11,282 adults in Germany, builds on Stagwell's prior? News Advertising studies ?conducted in Asia Pacific, Canada, the U.S. and UK. This regional study further reinforces it is safe for brands to advertise adjacent to quality news content agnostic of the topic.

"The Future of News research for the German market illustrates how important it is for brands to advertise in quality news publications. Germany has a?10-percentage point?higher share of news enthusiasts than other markets, and it is a missed opportunity for brands not to invest in that high value audience due to misunderstood brand safety concerns," said James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA.

Key Findings Include:

81% of German adults are active news readers.

35% of German adults are 'news junkies,' checking the news an average of 7.2 times per day and reading an average of 10.3 news articles per day (vs. 25% in the UK and USA, where news junkies check news 4.4 times per day and read an average of 6.2 news articles per day).

The proportion of 'exclusive news junkies' in Germany (18%) is by far the highest of all the surveyed markets including Asia Pacific (9%), Canada (11%), the U.S. (11%) and UK (10%).

German adults are more likely to follow news closely (35%) than they are sports (25%) and entertainment (15%).

Among German consumers, average purchase intent is virtually identical regardless of context: 66% next to political or crime coverage versus 67% next to sports and entertainment. The difference is there is no penalty for advertising alongside hard news.

There are no brand safety issues among key demographic groups for advertisers, including Gen Z, Millennials, high earners and university-educated Germans.

"Brands that avoid news aren't protecting themselves. They're making themselves invisible. 81% of Germans actively and regularly consume news, and more than one third do so very intensively," said Christoph Eck-Schmidt, CCO & CMO of Axel Springer.

The findings were released at the annual Media Leaders event in Berlin, hosted by W&V and Axel Springer. Leaders from Axel Springer, The Trade Desk, Teads, Deutsche Telekom AG and Stagwell's media and data intelligence platform, UNICEPTA discussed the importance of advertising in news in front of 50 of the regions' industry leading CEOs and CMOs.

"When brands step away from news, they unintentionally fuel a vicious cycle that weakens journalism and public trust," said Stephanie Himoff, Chief Commercial Supply Officer, Teads. "The Stagwell research findings show the opposite is also true: advertising alongside quality news supports independent reporting, reaches highly engaged audiences, and delivers strong brand outcomes."

"As the digital advertising landscape evolves, the evidence is undeniable: where a brand appears is just as crucial to campaign success as precise targeting. Stagwell's Future of News study, supported by The Trade Desk, shows clearly that advertising in premium news environments is both brand-safe and highly effective across every topic, from politics to entertainment and business," said Jan Vorndamm, Senior Director of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "By shifting investment toward quality journalism, brands can drive business results while contributing to a healthy and sustainable media ecosystem."

To learn more about the Future of News and explore the research, visit:? https://www.stagwellglobal.com/future-of-news/ ?and reach out to? futureofnews@stagwellglobal.com ?with any questions.

